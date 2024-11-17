Apple's upcoming home hub will be an optionally wall-mountable, Facetime capable, catch-all device

According to well known Apple Insider and Bloomberg reporter, Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a new smart home command center. The device is expected to be compatible with hundreds of HomeKit-enabled accessories. This includes third-party switches, lights, fans, and more. However, Apple reportedly does not plan to launch a dedicated app store for the product.





Shedding more light into what he's been revealing for some time now, Gurman says that the device, which resembles a low-end iPad, is expected to be available in silver and black. It will feature a built-in battery, speakers, and a FaceTime camera optimized for landscape orientation. The square-shaped device, boasting a roughly 6-inch screen, is equipped with sensors that adjust the interface based on the user's proximity. It will also offer wall-mounting options and a base with additional speakers for tabletop placement.









Apple's recent foray into new product categories has been met with mixed results, as its previous home products have not been major successes. While the upcoming device is expected to be more refined and feature-rich than its Amazon and Google counterparts, Apple is still playing catch-up in the smart home market.





Apple envisions users utilizing the device as an intercom, enabling FaceTime calls between rooms. It will also allow access to home security footage, control smart home accessories, and facilitate video conferencing. Additionally, the device will control music playback across HomePod speakers throughout the home.





Gurman also points out that if the product proves successful, it could pave the way for more home devices from Apple. The company is reportedly working on a high-end AI companion with a robotic arm and a large display, which could follow the release of this smart home device. Apple could also invest more resources in developing mobile robots, privacy-focused home cameras, and speakers. There's even a possibility of revisiting the idea of an Apple-branded TV set. However, if this initial device fails, Apple may need to reassess its smart home strategy.



I'm quite excited about the potential of Apple's smart home command center. I am aware that this is something many Apple users have tried to replicate themselves using an iPad with varying degrees of success. However, a device tailor-made for that purpose with HomeKit integration and the revamped Siri could offer a seamless and intuitive user experience. I'll be interested to see how Apple addresses these challenges and whether this new product can truly compete with established players like Amazon and Google.



