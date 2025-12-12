The AirTag 2 is finally taking shape – and a new leak reveals some real improvements
Five upgrades, a possible 2025 release, and even a new HomePod mini – here’s what the latest leak suggests.
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Apple's item tracker, the AirTag, was rumored to launch in 2025. Well, obviously that didn't happen just yet, and it seems it's not happening given we're already halfway through the month of December. However, the AirTag 2 is happening at some point, and a new leak is giving us glimpses of what we can expect from the tracker.
Five improved features are rumored to arrive with the AirTag 2, according to Filipe Espósito at Macworld.
Here are the expected improvements for AirTags 2:
The report also mentions that these upgrades come with a "2025AirTag" internal designation. As you can probably guess, that means that at least at some point in the development of the product, the Cupertino tech giant believed it was going to be launched in 2025. And, you know, theoretically, there's still a chance for this to happen in 2025.
AirTags are not just your regular item tracker. Because they harness Apple's extensive Find My ecosystem, they are pretty precise and very reliable. And people have been using them not just for making sure you don't lose your keys (although that's something I'd use them for), but also to make sure the airline you're traveling with doesn't lose your luggage, as well as to... well, prevent theft of your vehicle.
That makes them feel very reliable, and honestly, it gives a bit of peace of mind when you travel. A 2025 launch would make sense, but even if it slips to 2026, it still feels like the right time for an upgrade.
AirTag 2 leak reveals key improvements for the tracker
Five improved features are rumored to arrive with the AirTag 2, according to Filipe Espósito at Macworld.
Here are the expected improvements for AirTags 2:
- An improved pairing process
- Detailed battery level reporting
- More accurate tracking in crowded places
- Enhanced Precision Finding
- An improved tracking when the AirTag 2 is moving
These features were discovered in an internal build of iOS 26 that the folks at Macworld were able to see. All of these would be welcome improvements to a product that's already pretty good.
The OG AirTags. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
The report also mentions that these upgrades come with a "2025AirTag" internal designation. As you can probably guess, that means that at least at some point in the development of the product, the Cupertino tech giant believed it was going to be launched in 2025. And, you know, theoretically, there's still a chance for this to happen in 2025.
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And last but not least, the report also underlines that a new HomePod mini is in the works. We've heard that rumor before, and now yet another source corroborates that. Apple's next HomePod mini device is reportedly going to come with the S10 chip, according to the leaked code.
Are you planning to buy the AirTag 2 when it drops?
Yes, absolutely
55.26%
Maybe, depends on the price
21.05%
Only if the upgrades are big
10.53%
Nah, sticking with my current AirTags or another tracker
13.16%
AirTags' uses are far beyond preventing the loss of your keychain
AirTags are not just your regular item tracker. Because they harness Apple's extensive Find My ecosystem, they are pretty precise and very reliable. And people have been using them not just for making sure you don't lose your keys (although that's something I'd use them for), but also to make sure the airline you're traveling with doesn't lose your luggage, as well as to... well, prevent theft of your vehicle.
Initially, some malicious users also sought to exploit AirTags, but several security updates to the device made it increasingly difficult.
The current AirTags were released in 2021, so they're pretty much in need of a successor at this point. It's not known, however, if the successor will come this year, but it's reportedly going to come soon, at least judging by leaks.
I'm actually excited for new AirTags (and a refreshed HomePod mini)
In my opinion, a new AirTag can't come soon enough. The current one is already super useful, so a fresh version with better tech sounds great. I'm seriously considering buying AirTags myself, and I'm currently waiting to see if a new version is going to come soon in order to equip myself.
These trackers can be used for basic things like making sure you don't lose your keys or bag, but I love how AirTags go beyond that because of Apple's huge Find My network.
That makes them feel very reliable, and honestly, it gives a bit of peace of mind when you travel. A 2025 launch would make sense, but even if it slips to 2026, it still feels like the right time for an upgrade.
I'm also happy to hear that a new HomePod mini is in the works. The original is cute, simple, and perfect for small rooms, so giving it a new chip should make it faster and more responsive. I don't need anything too fancy from it, just better performance and maybe improved sound. Overall, if these two products really are coming soon, it sounds like Apple's smart-home and tracking ecosystem is about to get a nice little refresh.
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