The AirTag 2 is finally taking shape – and a new leak reveals some real improvements

AirTag 2 leak reveals key improvements for the tracker

An improved pairing process

Detailed battery level reporting

More accurate tracking in crowded places

Enhanced Precision Finding

An improved tracking when the AirTag 2 is moving

These features were discovered in an internal build of iOS 26 that the folks at Macworld were able to see. All of these would be welcome improvements to a product that's already pretty good.





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And last but not least, the report also underlines that a new HomePod mini is in the works. We've heard that rumor before, and now yet another source corroborates that. Apple's next HomePod mini device is reportedly going to come with the S10 chip, according to the leaked code.





Are you planning to buy the AirTag 2 when it drops? Yes, absolutely 55.26% Maybe, depends on the price 21.05% Only if the upgrades are big 10.53% Nah, sticking with my current AirTags or another tracker 13.16% Vote 38 Votes

AirTags' uses are far beyond preventing the loss of your keychain

The current AirTags were released in 2021, so they're pretty much in need of a successor at this point. It's not known, however, if the successor will come this year, but it's reportedly going to come soon, at least judging by leaks.

I'm actually excited for new AirTags (and a refreshed HomePod mini)





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