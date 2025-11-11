Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Nano Banana is now in Google Photos and even iOS users can use its best features

Google Photos gets a substantial update and beats Apple with some nice AI features for the iPhone.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Android Apps Google
A promotional image for new AI-powered features in Google Photos.
Google announced a substantial update to Photos, which brings even more generative AI features to the app. The company is finally adding its market-leading Nano Banana image-editing model to Photos, and it won’t be available only on Android.

Google Photos gets more generative AI features, including for iOS


The highlight Google Photos updates are part of the conversational editing tool in the Help Me Edit feature. The tool used to run on an older model, but it has now been updated to use the Nano Banana model for various AI-powered edits, and it’ll be available on both Android and iOS.



The feature will now be able to access your private face groups, which allows you to use names in your instructions. For example, you could ask Help Me Edit to remove Riley’s sunglasses, and Nano Banana will identify Riley and make the edit. Of course, you need to have a Riley saved in your face groups for that to work. You can also ask the model to completely restyle your photos and turn them into a Renaissance painting, for example. 

Google Photos is also getting a collection of ready-made AI templates within the “Create with AI” section. The goal is to help less experienced users create images based on popular in-app edits. Some available presets include “put me in a winter holiday card” and “create a professional headshot.”

More than just edits



Google is also introducing a new “Ask” button within Photos, which is different from the “Ask Photos” feature. The new button appears when viewing a photo, and you can tap it to access information about the photo's content and discover related images. That feature will only be available in the US for now.

The “Ask Photos” feature is expanding to more than 100 new countries and 17 new languages. With it, you can search through your gallery with natural language. Apple has tried something similar with its own Photos app, but its on-device machine learning algorithm provides subpar results.

Do you use AI to edit your photos?

Vote View Result


All the new features are rolling out to users now, which means they should be available in the following days.

Recommended Stories

That could be useful


While I’m not the biggest fan of AI-generated images, simplifying photo edits with the help of Nano Banana sounds great. Removing a reflection or unwanted object from a photo with a short prompt could help many people fix their images, which is a good use of AI. Google providing such features for iPhone users is nothing less than a slap in the face of Apple.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless