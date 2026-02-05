Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Lenovo's next tablet might be the first to use the most powerful CPU in 2026

The gaming-ready beast may debut in March this year.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lenovo
Robot-like hands appearing to hold the Legion Tab Gen 3 in landscape.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — Lenovo

Usually, hardcore gaming and tablets don't exactly click together like bread and butter. Most devices are either too bulky to comfortably hold or too slow to handle heavy titles — but not the just confirmed Lenovo Legion Y700 (Gen 5).

Lenovo officially teases its next gaming beast


In a recent Weibo post, Lenovo confirmed the Legion Y700 (Gen 5), showing two promo images and dubbing it an "AI-powered powerhouse." In the posted images, we see a Black and a White color variant, a single rear camera, and what appears to be an RGB light. 

No additional information has been revealed from the brand (at least for now). Fortunately, tipster Digital Chat Machine has shared some highlight specs that give us an idea of just how powerful this high-end tablet will be. 

This spec sheet is no joke | Image credit — Weibo - Lenovo&#039;s next tablet might be the first to use the most powerful CPU in 2026
This spec sheet is no joke | Image credit — Weibo


In a Weibo post, the prominent leaker indicates the upcoming Legion Y700 will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. If true, this device will be the first mini-sized Android tablet  to utilize Qualcomm’s most premium silicon, positioning it far beyond any other small (or large) Android rival on the performance front.

Other rumored Lenovo Legion Y700 (Gen 5) specs include


  • Display: 8.8-inch, 3K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, LCD
  • Camera: 50MP single unit with an RGB ring light
  • Color variants: Black/White
  • Battery: 9,000mAh+ capacity

Recommended For You

What's the best feature of the Legion Y700 (Gen 5)?

Aside from the spec insights, Digital Chat Station also suggests the gaming-ready tablet will debut in March 2026 in China.

The sweet spot


Nowadays, truly powerful tablets rarely come in a compact form factor. In fact, the iPad mini lineup has been one of the few US-available devices that blend portability and power just right. 

That's what makes the Lenovo Legion Y700 the perfect sweet spot, at least in my opinion. It's one of the few Android tablets that doesn't compromise on portability or power. 

Promo image of the Lenovo Legion Y700 (Gen 5) | Image credit — Lenovo - Lenovo&#039;s next tablet might be the first to use the most powerful CPU in 2026
Promo image of the Lenovo Legion Y700 (Gen 5) | Image credit — Lenovo


As I see it, the Legion Y700 (Gen 5) will have to make a global debut in order to truly succeed. Sure, the previous generation is slowly starting to appear in select markets outside of China, but there are still no signs of a US release. 

For US customers, the Legion Tab Gen 3 remains the latest gaming-ready tablet. While it was a highlight of CES 2025, it's now effectively a year old, so I definitely think users deserve an update. Let's see whether Lenovo will give gaming fans what they want globally or keep the Y700 Gen 5 a "China-first" option.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless