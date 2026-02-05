Lenovo's next tablet might be the first to use the most powerful CPU in 2026

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — Lenovo









In a Android tablet to utilize Qualcomm’s most premium silicon, positioning it far beyond any other small (or large) Android rival on the performance front.

Other rumored Lenovo Legion Y700 (Gen 5) specs include

Display : 8.8-inch, 3K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, LCD

: 8.8-inch, 3K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, LCD Camera : 50MP single unit with an RGB ring light

: 50MP single unit with an RGB ring light Color variants : Black/White

: Black/White Battery : 9,000mAh+ capacity

Aside from the spec insights, Digital Chat Station also suggests the gaming-ready tablet will debut in March 2026 in China.



The sweet spot

Nowadays, truly powerful tablets rarely come in a compact form factor. In fact, the iPad mini lineup has been one of the few US-available devices that blend portability and power just right.



That's what makes the Lenovo Legion Y700 the perfect sweet spot, at least in my opinion. It's one of the few







As I see it, the Legion Y700 (Gen 5) will have to make a global debut in order to truly succeed. Sure, the previous generation is slowly starting to appear in select markets outside of China, but there are still no signs of a US release.



No additional information has been revealed from the brand (at least for now). Fortunately, tipster Digital Chat Machine has shared some highlight specs that give us an idea of just how powerful this high-end tablet will be.