Lenovo's next tablet might be the first to use the most powerful CPU in 2026
The gaming-ready beast may debut in March this year.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — Lenovo
Usually, hardcore gaming and tablets don't exactly click together like bread and butter. Most devices are either too bulky to comfortably hold or too slow to handle heavy titles — but not the just confirmed Lenovo Legion Y700 (Gen 5).
Lenovo officially teases its next gaming beast
In a recent Weibo post, Lenovo confirmed the Legion Y700 (Gen 5), showing two promo images and dubbing it an "AI-powered powerhouse." In the posted images, we see a Black and a White color variant, a single rear camera, and what appears to be an RGB light.
No additional information has been revealed from the brand (at least for now). Fortunately, tipster Digital Chat Machine has shared some highlight specs that give us an idea of just how powerful this high-end tablet will be.
This spec sheet is no joke | Image credit — Weibo
In a Weibo post, the prominent leaker indicates the upcoming Legion Y700 will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. If true, this device will be the first mini-sized Android tablet to utilize Qualcomm’s most premium silicon, positioning it far beyond any other small (or large) Android rival on the performance front.
Other rumored Lenovo Legion Y700 (Gen 5) specs include
- Display: 8.8-inch, 3K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, LCD
- Camera: 50MP single unit with an RGB ring light
- Color variants: Black/White
- Battery: 9,000mAh+ capacity
Aside from the spec insights, Digital Chat Station also suggests the gaming-ready tablet will debut in March 2026 in China.
The sweet spot
Nowadays, truly powerful tablets rarely come in a compact form factor. In fact, the iPad mini lineup has been one of the few US-available devices that blend portability and power just right.
That's what makes the Lenovo Legion Y700 the perfect sweet spot, at least in my opinion. It's one of the few Android tablets that doesn't compromise on portability or power.
Promo image of the Lenovo Legion Y700 (Gen 5) | Image credit — Lenovo
As I see it, the Legion Y700 (Gen 5) will have to make a global debut in order to truly succeed. Sure, the previous generation is slowly starting to appear in select markets outside of China, but there are still no signs of a US release.
For US customers, the Legion Tab Gen 3 remains the latest gaming-ready tablet. While it was a highlight of CES 2025, it's now effectively a year old, so I definitely think users deserve an update. Let's see whether Lenovo will give gaming fans what they want globally or keep the Y700 Gen 5 a "China-first" option.
