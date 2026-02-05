These JBL earbuds with a smart charging case are now 40% off

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

If you're looking for high-quality wireless earbuds with some fancy extras and a more affordable price, Amazon just launched a promo you can't ignore. I'm talking about a solid 40% off the JBL Tour Pro 2, bringing them to their lowest price so far in 2026.

JBL Tour Pro 2: save 40% now

$100 off (40%)
Amazon is selling the high-quality JBL Tour Pro 2 at a solid 40% off right now, saving you $100. The promo is available for a limited time and only applies to the model in Black. Don't wait too long and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon


I last saw these puppies on sale during the Black Friday sale. At the time, you could grab a pair for 57% off, which was clearly a more exciting bargain. However, such big markdowns usually only appear at big-time shopping events like that one, so the current promo is actually quite good. 

To me, one of the most exciting features of these high-end JBL buds is the smart charging case. I've often found it super annoying to have to constantly take my phone out of my pocket just to change a song. With these, you can quickly manage playback, set alarms, answer calls, toggle ANC settings, and more — all with the case. 

Speaking of ANC, these bad boys might not rival the best in class, but they're not half bad, either. They initially test your ear canal and check how good the seal is, then automatically calibrate to your specific ear shape — a feature they share with many other premium models. 

While higher-pitched sounds might sometimes come through, most background annoyances like fans, air conditioners, and traffic noise quickly disappear when you turn on the feature. 

Those who like how JBL audio products sound will have nothing to complain about here. With JBL Pro Sound right out of the box, the Tour Pro 2 delivers punchy, powerful bass and mostly clear highs, helping your favorite tunes truly shine. 

Normally, I wouldn't recommend these earbuds at full price. The good news is you won't have to cough up $250 for a pair right now! If you're tempted, head to Amazon and score 40% off the Tour Pro 2 before this limited-time sale ends.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
