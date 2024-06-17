Cricket starts selling the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Some of the most important US carriers have already picked up Motorola’s new affordable 5G smartphone, the Moto G Stylus (2024). Cricket is one of the names that adds to the list of places where customers in the US can purchase what we believe is one of the best budget-friendly phones released by Motorola this year.
The carrier announced over the weekend that the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is available in-store and online for just $229.99 (no strings attached). In comparison, the same phone is available at AT&T for $2.99 per month for 36 months.
The new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) sports a large 6.7-inch pOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).
On the back, Motorola’s phone features a dual camera that consists of 50-megapixel main and 13-megapixel macro cameras. There’s also a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
Besides affordability, the 5G phone’s other selling point is the new built-in stylus that allows users to edit photos, sketch artwork, write notes, or browse through the menus effortlessly. It’s important to mention that this is an improved version of the usual stylus that Motorola includes with every phone Moto G Stylus phone.
If AT&T and Metro by T-Mobile are not among your favorite carriers, and you’re in the market for a cheap Android smartphone that also offers 5G support, Cricket might be your only other alternative.
On the other hand, Metro by T-Mobile offers the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $259.99 outright, $29.99 with a new number, or $0 when you switch to its service. This probably makes Cricket’s offer one of the most appealing if you really don’t want to sign up for a long-term contract.
Other highlights of the phone include a large 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with under display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC (Near Field Communication).
