Qualcomm unveils two new chipsets for affordable phones: Snapdragon 4 and 6 Gen 1

Qualcomm is back in the news with more chipsets for smartphones, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. The same buzzwords are being used once again which translate in “cheap chipsets to bring premium features to affordable smartphones.” This is partly true considering that low- and mid-end phones are getting better and better specs, while flagships are given fewer upgrades each year.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset promises impressive performance, advanced photography features, along with improved connectivity features. To translate these buzzwords in numbers, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 offers up to 15% improved CPU and up to 10% enhanced GPU compared to the previous generation.

On top of that, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 features a triple ISP and so-called “multi-frame noise reduction” for crisp, detailed photos. The chipset supports cameras that can take pictures of up to 108MP and features the Snapdragon X51 5G modem for blazing fast 2.5Gbps peak 5G download speeds.

As far as the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset goes, this promises to provide gaming features that deliver up to 35% quicker graphics rendering and up to 40% faster processing compared to Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It also comes with a Snapdragon X62 5G modem, which enables connectivity support for 2.9Gbps peak 5G download speeds. Phones equipped with this chipset can take snap up to 108MP photos and capture video with HDR support, if the camera hardware permits it.

According to Qualcomm, the first smartphone based on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 are expected to arrive in Q1 2023, while Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 devices will be commercially available much earlier, in Q3 2022. Motorola and iQOO have already confirmed they will be launching phones equipped with these chipsets.

