Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

AT&T is launching Motorola's highly capable Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger at a crazy low price

By
0comments
AT&T is launching Motorola's highly capable Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger at a crazy low price
Have you ever wondered why there are so incredibly few pen-wielding smartphones available in the year of our lord 2024? We know we have, and just in case the huge popularity of Android flagships like Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra was not enough to prove there's a lot of demand for these types of handsets, the newest entry in Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G Stylus line is also pretty impressive.

Our comprehensive recent review of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) makes it abundantly clear that many cash-strapped Android enthusiasts should strongly consider picking up this new 6.7-inch model, and if you're part of that category, you'll probably be delighted to hear that AT&T is gearing up to release the phone this Friday, June 14.

Your smile will certainly widen when you see the carrier charge both its new and existing customers a measly $2.99 a month with no obligatory trade-in. With a three-year installment plan, that's going to amount to a grand total of around $108. You'll obviously need to be okay with your discount of close to $200 being applied to your account in the form of monthly bill credits over the aforementioned period of three years, which is not that bad as far as carrier-specific strings are concerned.

If that requirement feels too inconvenient for you, there's always the alternative Metro by T-Mobile purchasing path. Magenta's flagship prepaid operator discreetly picked up the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) a few days ago, selling it for $259.99 with absolutely no hoops to jump through, $29.99 with a new number, and... $0 with the transfer of an existing number from a different wireless service provider.

That's a literally unbeatable launch deal for a device that doesn't have a lot of direct competition in the sub-$400 segment anyway. Even if you don't consider the bundled stylus a very important selling point or a huge advantage over this bad boy's rivals for the title of best budget 5G phone available today, the rest of its specs and capabilities are themselves hard to eclipse.

Recommended Stories
After all, we're talking about a 120Hz refresh rate-supporting product here with ultra-advanced P-OLED display technology in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood, a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is an undeniable mid-range standout in terms of design too thanks to a swanky vegan leather finish, which leaves Motorola's spotty track record in the software support field as the only important thing standing between you and an impending purchase. Will you or won't you accept that potentially major compromise?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless