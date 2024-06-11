AT&T is launching Motorola's highly capable Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger at a crazy low price









Your smile will certainly widen when you see the carrier charge both its new and existing customers a measly $2.99 a month with no obligatory trade-in. With a three-year installment plan, that's going to amount to a grand total of around $108. You'll obviously need to be okay with your discount of close to $200 being applied to your account in the form of monthly bill credits over the aforementioned period of three years, which is not that bad as far as carrier-specific strings are concerned.





If that requirement feels too inconvenient for you, there's always the alternative Metro by T-Mobile purchasing path . Magenta's flagship prepaid operator discreetly picked up the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) a few days ago, selling it for $259.99 with absolutely no hoops to jump through, $29.99 with a new number, and... $0 with the transfer of an existing number from a different wireless service provider.





That's a literally unbeatable launch deal for a device that doesn't have a lot of direct competition in the sub-$400 segment anyway. Even if you don't consider the bundled stylus a very important selling point or a huge advantage over this bad boy's rivals for the title of best budget 5G phone available today, the rest of its specs and capabilities are themselves hard to eclipse.



After all, we're talking about a 120Hz refresh rate-supporting product here with ultra-advanced P-OLED display technology in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood, a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.





The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is an undeniable mid-range standout in terms of design too thanks to a swanky vegan leather finish, which leaves Motorola's spotty track record in the software support field as the only important thing standing between you and an impending purchase. Will you or won't you accept that potentially major compromise?