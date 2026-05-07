Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

Galaxy Z Flip 7 becomes the fanciest Mother’s Day gift after hot discount at Samsung

Don't miss out!

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series Foldables
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 shown folded outdoors.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 shown folded outdoors. | Image by PhoneArena

I just shared that Samsung is offering a massive $400 discount on its Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of Mother’s Day. While this is an insanely good deal, especially if you’re after a book-like foldable, those looking for their next clamshell star will likely appreciate the tech giant’s current deal on its Galaxy Z Flip 7 instead.

If you act fast, you can get one of the best foldable phones on the market for just $899.99. And that, my friend, is $200 saved from its usual price of around $1,100. You won’t have to trade in a device either, as this is the discount you’ll see if you select the option to get the phone without a trade-in.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Save up to $600 with a trade-in!

$499 99
$1099 99
$600 off (55%)
With Mother’s Day approaching, Samsung has slashed a full $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Simply select the "no trade-in" option to get the deal. However, if you do have an old device, you can save up to $600 instead. The phone brings a ton of value and would make a fantastic gift. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Samsung
Recommended For You


However, if you do have an old smartphone long forgotten in a cabinet or a drawer somewhere at home, you can trade it in to save up to $600 instead. This lets you get your Galaxy Z Flip 7 for as low as $499.99 if you manage to score the full amount, making it a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

By the way, this could also be a great opportunity for a Mother’s Day gift, especially if you go for the model in Coral Red or Mint, in my opinion.

But regardless of whether you’re getting the phone for the most important woman in your life or for yourself, I strongly believe you’re making a great choice, as it's worth every penny.

Yes, it’s a bit disappointing that this generation of the Z Flip is powered by an Exynos 2500 chipset rather than a Snapdragon one, but the phone still delivers blazing-fast performance. Plus, you likely won’t get this fella if you’re playing demanding mobile games or juggling a gazillion apps simultaneously. So, the firepower it comes with should be more than enough for most people.

Samsung promises seven years of software updates, making it the no-brainer pick for shoppers who use their phones until they become obsolete. With that much power, your Z Flip 7 will likely stay as fast in a few years as it was on day one.

You’ll also enjoy stunning visuals, as the phone rocks a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2520 x 1080 resolution and full HDR support. And when you want to capture a special moment, you’ll be able to do so with high quality thanks to the 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Obviously, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is too good to pass up at its current price. Don’t miss out and save while the deal is still up for grabs!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16168 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
Pixel 12 leak confirms Google still loves midrange performance at flagship prices
Pixel 12 leak confirms Google still loves midrange performance at flagship prices
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
Amazon just slashed $100 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in a rare price drop
Amazon just slashed $100 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in a rare price drop