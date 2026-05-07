Galaxy Z Flip 7 becomes the fanciest Mother’s Day gift after hot discount at Samsung

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Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

However, if you do have an old smartphone long forgotten in a cabinet or a drawer somewhere at home, you can trade it in to save up to $600 instead. This lets you get yourfor as low as $499.99 if you manage to score the full amount, making it a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.By the way, this could also be a great opportunity for a Mother’s Day gift, especially if you go for the model in Coral Red or Mint, in my opinion.But regardless of whether you’re getting the phone for the most important woman in your life or for yourself, I strongly believe you’re making a great choice, as it's worth every penny.Yes, it’s a bit disappointing that this generation of the Z Flip is powered by an Exynos 2500 chipset rather than a Snapdragon one, but the phone still delivers blazing-fast performance. Plus, you likely won’t get this fella if you’re playing demanding mobile games or juggling a gazillion apps simultaneously. So, the firepower it comes with should be more than enough for most people.Samsung promises seven years of software updates, making it the no-brainer pick for shoppers who use their phones until they become obsolete. With that much power, yourwill likely stay as fast in a few years as it was on day one.You’ll also enjoy stunning visuals, as the phone rocks a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2520 x 1080 resolution and full HDR support. And when you want to capture a special moment, you’ll be able to do so with high quality thanks to the 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.Obviously, theis too good to pass up at its current price. Don’t miss out and save while the deal is still up for grabs!