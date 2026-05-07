Galaxy Z Flip 7 becomes the fanciest Mother’s Day gift after hot discount at Samsung
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Galaxy Z Flip 7 shown folded outdoors. | Image by PhoneArena
I just shared that Samsung is offering a massive $400 discount on its Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of Mother’s Day. While this is an insanely good deal, especially if you’re after a book-like foldable, those looking for their next clamshell star will likely appreciate the tech giant’s current deal on its Galaxy Z Flip 7 instead.
If you act fast, you can get one of the best foldable phones on the market for just $899.99. And that, my friend, is $200 saved from its usual price of around $1,100. You won’t have to trade in a device either, as this is the discount you’ll see if you select the option to get the phone without a trade-in.
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However, if you do have an old smartphone long forgotten in a cabinet or a drawer somewhere at home, you can trade it in to save up to $600 instead. This lets you get your Galaxy Z Flip 7 for as low as $499.99 if you manage to score the full amount, making it a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.
By the way, this could also be a great opportunity for a Mother’s Day gift, especially if you go for the model in Coral Red or Mint, in my opinion.
But regardless of whether you’re getting the phone for the most important woman in your life or for yourself, I strongly believe you’re making a great choice, as it's worth every penny.
Yes, it’s a bit disappointing that this generation of the Z Flip is powered by an Exynos 2500 chipset rather than a Snapdragon one, but the phone still delivers blazing-fast performance. Plus, you likely won’t get this fella if you’re playing demanding mobile games or juggling a gazillion apps simultaneously. So, the firepower it comes with should be more than enough for most people.
Samsung promises seven years of software updates, making it the no-brainer pick for shoppers who use their phones until they become obsolete. With that much power, your Z Flip 7 will likely stay as fast in a few years as it was on day one.
You’ll also enjoy stunning visuals, as the phone rocks a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2520 x 1080 resolution and full HDR support. And when you want to capture a special moment, you’ll be able to do so with high quality thanks to the 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.
Obviously, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is too good to pass up at its current price. Don’t miss out and save while the deal is still up for grabs!
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