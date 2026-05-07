Getting a Galaxy Tab S10+ for under $800 feels just right with Amazon’s latest discount
The tablet is perfect for both work and play, so save while you can!
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Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background. | Image by Samsung
What do you do if you’re looking for a high-end Samsung tablet, but the 11-inch display on the Galaxy Tab S11 is too small and the 14.6-inch screen on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is too large? You go for the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+, of course. Amazon is even selling it for $200 off, giving you an even bigger incentive to grab one right now.
Thanks to this sweet discount, you can nab the 256GB model for just under $800. The only downside to this deal is that the slate will likely arrive after Mother’s Day, so you won’t be able to use it as a gift for the occasion.
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With its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S10+ ranks among the best tablets money can buy, delivering top-tier performance. This, of course, makes it a solid pick if you’re after a tablet for work or a long-term investment—especially with the seven years of software support Samsung has committed to for this thing. It also works with Samsung DeX in case you’re after a more PC-like experience.
I already mentioned that our friend here rocks a 12.4-inch display, but what I haven’t said yet is that the screen is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. All that means it’ll likely become your go-to streaming device, allowing you to watch your favorite TV series and YouTube videos in stunning quality wherever you are.
Add the fact that you even get an S Pen inside the box, saving you extra cash, and you get a tablet that offers quite the bang for your buck. That’s why my advice is simple: act fast and upgrade your tablet game with this deal now before it’s too late!
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