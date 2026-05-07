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Getting a Galaxy Tab S10+ for under $800 feels just right with Amazon’s latest discount

The tablet is perfect for both work and play, so save while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
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Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background.
Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background. | Image by Samsung

What do you do if you’re looking for a high-end Samsung tablet, but the 11-inch display on the Galaxy Tab S11 is too small and the 14.6-inch screen on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is too large? You go for the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+, of course. Amazon is even selling it for $200 off, giving you an even bigger incentive to grab one right now.

Thanks to this sweet discount, you can nab the 256GB model for just under $800. The only downside to this deal is that the slate will likely arrive after Mother’s Day, so you won’t be able to use it as a gift for the occasion.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB, Silver: Save $200!

$200 off (20%)
Amazon has slashed $200 off the Galaxy Tab S10+, dropping the 256GB model below the $800 mark. The tablet delivers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and is perfect for both work and entertainment. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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With its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S10+ ranks among the best tablets money can buy, delivering top-tier performance. This, of course, makes it a solid pick if you’re after a tablet for work or a long-term investment—especially with the seven years of software support Samsung has committed to for this thing. It also works with Samsung DeX in case you’re after a more PC-like experience.

I already mentioned that our friend here rocks a 12.4-inch display, but what I haven’t said yet is that the screen is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. All that means it’ll likely become your go-to streaming device, allowing you to watch your favorite TV series and YouTube videos in stunning quality wherever you are.

Add the fact that you even get an S Pen inside the box, saving you extra cash, and you get a tablet that offers quite the bang for your buck. That’s why my advice is simple: act fast and upgrade your tablet game with this deal now before it’s too late!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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