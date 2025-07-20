Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Motorola is giving new clothes to its Edge 60 Fusion mid-ranger

In a strategic marketing move, Motorola plans to revitalize its recently introduced Edge 60 Fusion smartphone.

Motorola
Motorola logo
Motorola announced the Edge 60 Fusion back in April, and the phone is already available for purchase in many markets around the globe. Currently, the Edge 60 Fusion is available in four PANTONE flavors: Slipstream, Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, and Zephyr.

However, the US- based handset maker plans to launch an additional color option for the Edge 60 Fusion: PANTONE Mocha Mousse. It’s the same color Motorola used for the much more expensive Razr 50 Ultra and Razr+ 2024, as well as for the Edge 50 Neo.

Keep in mind that depending on the market, some of these colors might not be available, but it’s probably safe to assume that Motorola will want to make the new Mocha Mousse color option for the Edge 60 Fusion available in as many markets as possible.

Fun fact: Mocha Mousse was declared the Color of the Year 2025.

It remains to be seen when exactly Motorola will bring the Mocha Mousse-colored Edge 60 Fusion to market, but the recently leaked high-resolution picture confirms its existence.

Do you think the new Mocha Mousse color will make the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion more appealing?

Vote View Result


Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a bit of a disappointment, especially if you’re a fan of the brand. The phone doesn’t bring too many improvements over similarly priced phones from last year, such as the Motorola Edge 50 Neo or Edge 50 Fusion.

Motorola is giving new clothes to its Edge 60 Fusion mid-ranger
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in PANTONE Mocha Mousse color | Image credit: YTECHB.com

The only upgrade over the two phones that’s worth mentioning is the slightly bigger 5,200 / 5,500 mAh battery. Other than that, the Edge 60 Fusion seems to be a phone that should not exist.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion at first glance:

  • Display: 6.67-inch pOLED, 120Hz refresh
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (Global), MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (India)
  • Memory: 8/12 GB
  • Storage: 256/512 GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5200mAh (Global), 5500mAh (India)
  • OS: Android 15

The Edge 60 Fusion is facing tough competition, especially in India where Nothing recently introduced the CMF Phone 2 Pro, a mid-ranger that’s better than Motorola’s in just about every way. Not to mention that it’s much cheaper than the Edge 60 Fusion.

Other notable competitors for the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion are the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12, Realme 14 Pro, and even Nothing’s CMF Phone 1.

Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
