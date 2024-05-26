Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

Live Images of the Motorola Razr 50, aka Razr (2024), surface

By
0comments
Live Images of the Motorola Razr 50, aka Razr (2024), surface
Slowly but surely Motorola has changed the Razr from a phone designed to bring back another era when the Razr feature phone was the world's top cellphone, to a more highly-spec'd device that challenges the top selling foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This was accomplished by performing a chin-excise and giving the premium Razr+ model a more modern look with a larger external display. With a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 AP under the hood, the clamshell carries a larger 6.9-inch pOLED display and a huge3.6-inch Quick View display that allows you to use the phone for most tasks without having to open the device to use the internal display.

In China, the two new Motorola Razr models for this year will be known as the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra.  Per MySmartPrice, the basic Razr 50 model (XT2453-2) recently appeared on China's TENAA website giving us some of the phone's specs as well as including live images of the clamshell.


The Razr 50 will feature a 3.6-inch Quick View OLED display with a squarish 1056 × 1066 resolution. The internal screen opens to become a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 1080 × 2640 FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 3950mAh battery will keep the lights on. The dual camera setup on the Razr 50 includes a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP Ultra-wide-angle-lens. The front-facing camera weighs in at 32MP and there will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Motorola RAZR 50 specs posted on TENAA - Live Images of the Motorola Razr 50, aka Razr (2024), surface
Motorola RAZR 50 specs posted on TENAA

Since the Razr 50 is not the premium model, a mid-range Dimensity 7300X is rumored to be under the hood with models offered with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM. Storage options are expected to be 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The Razr 50 Ultra will probably feature a more high-end application processor; earlier rumors suggested that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 AP will power the Razr 50 Ultra. The model will support 33W fast charging and the Ultra model is rumored to have a 4-inch Quick View external screen. Both the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra could be introduced next month. In some markets, the two models will be known as the Razr (2024) and the Razr + (2024) respectively.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy

Latest News

Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger scores a fittingly huge $120 Amazon discount
Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger scores a fittingly huge $120 Amazon discount
U.S. widens Applied Materials probe as it looks into chip manufacturing gear sold to China's SMIC
U.S. widens Applied Materials probe as it looks into chip manufacturing gear sold to China's SMIC
Make Memorial Day more exciting with the OnePlus Open through this stunning trade-in deal
Make Memorial Day more exciting with the OnePlus Open through this stunning trade-in deal
Google will allow Android users to beg a friend or family member to pay for an app
Google will allow Android users to beg a friend or family member to pay for an app
More iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro photos leak - can you tell which is which?
More iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro photos leak - can you tell which is which?
Original Siri voice in U.S. reveals how much Apple paid her to speak for the digital assistant
Original Siri voice in U.S. reveals how much Apple paid her to speak for the digital assistant
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless