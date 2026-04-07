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The Moto Pad (2026) is Motorola's first tablet in ages to get a proper US release

It may not be a high-end iPad rival, but this new Motorola tablet could find quite a few fans among T-Mobile subscribers soon.

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Official Moto Pad (2026) promotional image
This looks pretty good... for a presumably budget-friendly Android mid-ranger. | Image by Motorola
Unless you're as old as I am, you probably don't remember the Motorola Xoom and Xoom 2 (aka Xyboard). I'm not going to bore you with many details about those ancient (and largely failed) products, but knowing the two Android-based tablets existed around 15 years ago is important for understanding today's momentous Moto Pad (2026) announcement.

Believe it or not, this is the first Motorola-branded tablet since 2011's Xyboard that US-based Android enthusiasts will be able to buy from a major carrier in the country starting April 30.

These are the Moto Pad (2026) specs


  • 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology;
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor;
  • 128GB internal storage space;
  • 8GB RAM;
  • Quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos support;
  • 7,040mAh battery;
  • 20W charging capabilities;
  • 8MP rear-facing camera;
  • 5MP front-facing camera;
  • 5G connectivity;
  • microSD card slot for up to 2TB storage expansion;
  • USB 2.0 Type-C port;
  • 3.5mm headphone jack;
  • All-metal construction;
  • IP52 water-repellent design;
  • 254.59 x 166.15 x 6.99mm dimensions;
  • 480 grams weight;
  • Pantone Bronze Green color.

An iPad killer this is not


Outside of the US, Motorola has actually released a few different Android slates in recent years under its own banner, most of which are basically rebranded Lenovo mid-rangers with respectable specifications and reasonable prices.

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"Respectable" seems like the best one-word way to describe the Moto Pad (2026) as well, and yes, the US price also falls in the "reasonable" category (more on that a little later). At first glance, you're looking at a fairly stylish and decently well-rounded 11-inch alternative to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 Lite here with (alas) no stylus support or a blazing fast processor under the hood.


The Dimensity 6300 SoC is no pushover by budget-friendly mid-range standards, mind you, but it's definitely no screamer either, previously powering such unremarkable devices as the entry-level Moto G (2025), the slightly higher-end Moto G67, or the more recent Moto G Power (2026).

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In short, the Moto Pad (2026) will clearly not take on Apple's best iPads or high-end Android giants like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 in either raw power or key departments like charging speeds, although the 90Hz refresh rate-capable screen, 8GB RAM count, and quad speaker system sound pretty interesting... for the new slate's price bracket. Oh, and the sub-7mm waist is also great for a device that promises to keep the lights on for "up to 12 hours of streaming" on a single charge.

Save the date and expect to save a lot of money, too!


April 30 is when the Moto Pad (2026) is scheduled to be released stateside, and unlike 15 years ago, T-Mobile is the "chosen" carrier instead of Verizon.

Will you consider buying the Moto Pad (2026) when it goes on sale?
13 Votes

T-Mobile will unsurprisingly be joined by daughter carrier Metro by T-Mobile in selling the Moto Pad (2026) at the end of the month, and of course, Motorola will offer the 5G-enabled 11-incher directly through its website as well at a price of, drumroll, please, $249.99. That's lower than what retailers like Amazon are normally charging for the cheapest Galaxy Tab S10 Lite model (sans 4G LTE or 5G connectivity), and at T-Mobile, it undercuts the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G by 40 bucks and even the Tab A9+ 5G by $16.

But $249.99 is Motorola's recommended price, and knowing Magenta, the Moto Pad (2026) might go even lower, especially with monthly installment plans and new lines of service on the "Un-carrier's" costliest plans. So, yes, you're looking at an incredible potential bargain here and an absolute must-buy... if you don't need to own the world's most powerful tablet.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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