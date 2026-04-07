The Moto Pad (2026) is Motorola's first tablet in ages to get a proper US release

Unless you're as old as I am, you probably don't remember the Motorola Xoom and Xoom 2 (aka Xyboard). I'm not going to bore you with many details about those ancient (and largely failed) products, but knowing the two Android-based tablets existed around 15 years ago is important for understanding today's momentous Moto Pad (2026) announcement.





Believe it or not, this is the first Motorola -branded tablet since 2011's Xyboard that US-based Android enthusiasts will be able to buy from a major carrier in the country starting April 30.

These are the Moto Pad (2026) specs





11-inch display with 2.5K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology;

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor;

128GB internal storage space;

8GB RAM;

Quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos support;

7,040mAh battery;

20W charging capabilities;

8MP rear-facing camera;

5MP front-facing camera;

5G connectivity;

microSD card slot for up to 2TB storage expansion;

USB 2.0 Type-C port;

3.5mm headphone jack;

All-metal construction;

IP52 water-repellent design;

254.59 x 166.15 x 6.99mm dimensions;

480 grams weight;

Pantone Bronze Green color.

An iPad killer this is not





Outside of the US, Motorola has actually released a few different Android slates in recent years under its own banner, most of which are basically rebranded Lenovo mid-rangers with respectable specifications and reasonable prices.



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"Respectable" seems like the best one-word way to describe the Moto Pad (2026) as well, and yes, the US price also falls in the "reasonable" category (more on that a little later). At first glance, you're looking at a fairly stylish and decently well-rounded 11-inch alternative to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 Lite here with (alas) no stylus support or a blazing fast processor under the hood.











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In short, the Moto Pad (2026) will clearly not take on Apple's best iPads or high-end Android giants like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 in either raw power or key departments like charging speeds, although the 90Hz refresh rate-capable screen, 8GB RAM count, and quad speaker system sound pretty interesting... for the new slate's price bracket. Oh, and the sub-7mm waist is also great for a device that promises to keep the lights on for "up to 12 hours of streaming" on a single charge.

Save the date and expect to save a lot of money, too!





Verizon . April 30 is when the Moto Pad (2026) is scheduled to be released stateside, and unlike 15 years ago, T-Mobile is the "chosen" carrier instead of





Will you consider buying the Moto Pad (2026) when it goes on sale? Definitely. I'm not sure. Only if it's affordable enough. Probably not. Definitely not. Vote 13 Votes





T-Mobile will unsurprisingly be joined by daughter carrier Metro by T-Mobile in selling the Moto Pad (2026) at the end of the month, and of course, Motorola will offer the 5G-enabled 11-incher directly through its website as well at a price of, drumroll, please, $249.99. That's lower than what retailers like Amazon are normally charging for the cheapest T-Mobile , it undercuts the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G by 40 bucks and even the Tab A9+ 5G by $16. will unsurprisingly be joined by daughter carrier Metro byin selling the Moto Pad (2026) at the end of the month, and of course, Motorola will offer the 5G-enabled 11-incher directly through its website as well at a price of, drumroll, please, $249.99. That's lower than what retailers like Amazon are normally charging for the cheapest Galaxy Tab S10 Lite model (sans 4G LTE or 5G connectivity), and at, it undercuts the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G by 40 bucks and even the Tab A9+ 5G by $16.





But $249.99 is Motorola's recommended price, and knowing Magenta, the Moto Pad (2026) might go even lower, especially with monthly installment plans and new lines of service on the "Un-carrier's" costliest plans. So, yes, you're looking at an incredible potential bargain here and an absolute must-buy... if you don't need to own the world's most powerful tablet.