$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is unmissable at up to $200 off at Motorola’s official store

The phone delivers good performance for most tasks and is a steal at its current price. Act fast and save!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).
The best thing about opting for an older-gen device is that you can often score a bonkers deal that gives you more value for your hard-earned cash. And we can say this goes in full force for Motorola's current offer on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).

Right now, the manufacturer is offering a hefty $150 discount on this stylus-powered beauty, bringing its price below the $250 mark. And if that’s not enough, there's an extra $50 markdown with most trade-ins. So, if you trade in your old phone and receive $50, you could get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for just $199,99—a bargain price for all the value it brings to the table.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save up to $200!

$199 99
$399 99
$200 off (50%)
Motorola is offering a sweet $150 discount on its Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) right now. Plus, you can save an additional $50 with most trade-ins. The phone is still worth getting, especially now that could be yours for just under $200. So, act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is $150 off

$150 off (38%)
Alternatively, feel free to score a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) on Amazon, where the phone is also selling for $150 off its price.
Buy at Amazon


It may be an older model, but its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM still allow it to handle most tasks without issues. You won’t experience stutters when doing day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos.

Speaking of streaming, it boasts a beautiful 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, so you'll definitely enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap as well. And while it's not exactly a camera champ and doesn't rank among the best camera phones, its 50MP main snapper still takes decent-looking pictures with deep colors.

But not everything is sunshine and rainbows, as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is sadly plagued by Motorola's poor update policy. The phone can be updated to Android 15, but it won't receive any more major OS updates.

On the bright side, security patches should continue through 2027, so you won’t need to replace it anytime soon. That's why if missing out on Android 16 and beyond isn't a dealbreaker for you, act fast and snag this capable phone with a built-in stylus at a fantastic price today!

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless