Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is unmissable at up to $200 off at Motorola’s official store
The phone delivers good performance for most tasks and is a steal at its current price. Act fast and save!
The best thing about opting for an older-gen device is that you can often score a bonkers deal that gives you more value for your hard-earned cash. And we can say this goes in full force for Motorola's current offer on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).
Right now, the manufacturer is offering a hefty $150 discount on this stylus-powered beauty, bringing its price below the $250 mark. And if that’s not enough, there's an extra $50 markdown with most trade-ins. So, if you trade in your old phone and receive $50, you could get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for just $199,99—a bargain price for all the value it brings to the table.
It may be an older model, but its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM still allow it to handle most tasks without issues. You won’t experience stutters when doing day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos.
Speaking of streaming, it boasts a beautiful 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, so you'll definitely enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap as well. And while it's not exactly a camera champ and doesn't rank among the best camera phones, its 50MP main snapper still takes decent-looking pictures with deep colors.
On the bright side, security patches should continue through 2027, so you won’t need to replace it anytime soon. That's why if missing out on Android 16 and beyond isn't a dealbreaker for you, act fast and snag this capable phone with a built-in stylus at a fantastic price today!
But not everything is sunshine and rainbows, as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is sadly plagued by Motorola's poor update policy. The phone can be updated to Android 15, but it won't receive any more major OS updates.
