Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a budget shopper’s dream at only $179.99

Motorola Deals
A close-up of the Moto G Stylus Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).
Looking for an ultra-affordable phone with decent performance and a gorgeous display? You’d also appreciate it if the phone came with its own stylus inside the box? Well, if you’ve answered “yes” and “yes” on both of these questions, we think Motorola’s deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) might be just what you’ve been searching for.
Right now, you can snag this bad boy for up to $220 off its usual price. The official store is selling it at a hefty $200 discount, dropping it to just $199.99. On top of that, you could slash an extra $20 off by trading in your old phone. According to Motorola, you can score such a discount with most trade-ins, meaning you’re very likely to receive such a trade-in markdown and get a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for just $179.99.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save up to $220!

$179 99
$399 99
$220 off (55%)
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a real treat at the official store right now. The phone is selling for $200 off its price, allowing you to snag it for only $199.99. In addition, you can save an extra $20 with a trade-in. It's still worth getting and is perfect for shoppers on a tight budget. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola
Obviously, the phone has been around for a while now, but we strongly believe it’s still a great pick, especially for shoppers who don’t want to overspend but still want to have a pretty decent phone with a stylus.
The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM may be nothing to write home about, but they allow it to handle day-to-day stuff like calls, texts, web browsing, and video streaming without any issues.
Since we mentioned streaming videos, you’ll be able to enjoy YouTube in great quality, which we think is exceptional for the price, thanks to the 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The screen also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of brightness, delivering you silky-smooth scrolling and animations and letting you enjoy content even in direct sunlight.
You’ll also be able to take decent-looking photos with the onboard 50MP main camera, even though the camera performance isn’t on the same level as the best camera phones out there. Now add the built-in stylus, which will let you take notes faster, and you get a lot of value for only $179.99.
In fact, for us, the only dealbreaker is that the phone won’t be getting major OS updates anymore. You can upgrade it to Android 15, but not beyond that. However, it should still receive security patches until 2027, keeping your data secured.
All in all, if Motorola’s poor update policy isn’t an issue for you, we strongly encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this deal now while you can! Don’t miss out!

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
