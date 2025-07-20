At $150 off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the stylus-powered phone to get on a budget
The phone still offers reliable performance and is a steal at its current sub-$250 price. Don't miss out!
Motorola may have a new stylus-powered phone in the form of the latest Moto G Stylus 5G (2025), but if you're a bargain hunter looking to score a great deal on a phone with a built-in pen, you'll likely go for its predecessor instead.
We agree it sounds a bit odd to choose the previous model instead of the more refined, newer generation, but as deal hunters, we care more about the price-to-value ratio and are often willing to pick an older device if it's the better buy. In the case of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), we believe it fits the bill perfectly.
Since it's an older device, you can often find it at great discounts at retailers like Amazon. In fact, it's currently $150 off there, meaning you can get this capable device for just under $250. That's a pretty awesome deal if you ask us.
After all, the mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM are still enough for our friend here to deliver reliable performance and handle daily tasks with ease. On top of that, its 6.7-inch pOLED screen offers a 2400 x 1080 resolution, providing a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. And although it's not among the best camera phones, its 50MP main sensor still captures good-looking photos with vibrant colors.
The main drawback of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is, sadly, Motorola's weak update policy. It should receive Android 15, but that's where major OS updates stop. On the positive side, the phone is expected to get security patches through 2027. So, if not rocking Android 16 and beyond isn't an issue for you, don't hesitate — grab this stylus-powered phone at a great price today!
