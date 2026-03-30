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The Moto G Stylus (2025) is an absolute no-brainer at this new low price

Enjoy a stylus-powered experience without breaking the bank.

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Moto G Stylus 2025 shown in use.
Moto G Stylus 2025 shown in use. | Image by PhoneArena
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is the perfect choice if you’re in the market for a new stylus-powered, affordable phone. And right now, this bad boy is selling at a lovely discount on Amazon and Motorola, though the latter makes it an absolute steal with a trade-in.

While the phone is discounted by $50 at both places, which I agree doesn’t seem like much, you can score an additional $120 off if you trade in your old phone with Motorola. Even better, the tech giant claims it offers this price cut with most trade-ins, increasing your chances of getting a brand-new Moto G Stylus (2025) for as low as $229.99. And let me tell you this: the phone is a solid deal at $50 off and an absolute no-brainer at $170 off.

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $50!

$50 off (13%)
At under $350, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is currently a bargain on Amazon thanks to a $50 discount. While its solid performance and vibrant display make for a great day-to-day task and watching YouTube, the real star is the integrated stylus—perfect for quick note-taking without breaking the bank. Act fast, though, as the deal might expire soon.
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $170 with a trade-in!

$229 99
$399 99
$170 off (43%)
Motorola is also offering a $50 discount on the Moto G Stylus (2025). And if you have an old phone you’re ready to part with, trading it in directly with the tech giant could save you an additional $120, as it offers such a discount with most trade-ins.
Buy at Motorola

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Yes, it won’t blow you away with stellar performance, but the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board offer plenty of firepower to handle daily tasks like watching PhoneArena’s YouTube videos, reading PhoneArena’s latest news, and liking PhoneArena’s newest posts on Facebook—yes, we’re everywhere.

Speaking of watching PhoneArena’s videos, you’ll see the devices we showcase in our clips and, of course, Pres, Vic, or Rad in exceptional quality, thanks to the 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support. The display even supports a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, meaning you’ll see everything even during the sunniest of summer days, which are fortunately quite close now.

Since this is an affordable phone, you can’t expect it to take photos on the same level as the best camera smartphones. However, I should also point out that the 50MP main snapper still takes good-enough pictures, though occasionally they might have inconsistent exposure, oversaturated colors, and a bit of a loss in detail.

Nonetheless, given that you can get a unit for as low as $229.99, I believe we can forgive its not-so-great cameras. Plus, the phone excels on the display front and can handle daily tasks with ease. You’re also getting the advantage of enjoying the stylus experience at a price that would be utterly impossible to get if you opted for Sammy’s stylus-powered phones.

In other words, the Moto G Stylus (2025) brings a lot to the table, and it would be a shame to miss out on these deals. Therefore, grab one on Amazon or Motorola now while it’s available for less!

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$5 off (14%)
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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