The Moto G Stylus (2025) is an absolute no-brainer at this new low price
Enjoy a stylus-powered experience without breaking the bank.
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Moto G Stylus 2025 shown in use. | Image by PhoneArena
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is the perfect choice if you’re in the market for a new stylus-powered, affordable phone. And right now, this bad boy is selling at a lovely discount on Amazon and Motorola, though the latter makes it an absolute steal with a trade-in.
Yes, it won’t blow you away with stellar performance, but the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board offer plenty of firepower to handle daily tasks like watching PhoneArena’s YouTube videos, reading PhoneArena’s latest news, and liking PhoneArena’s newest posts on Facebook—yes, we’re everywhere.
Speaking of watching PhoneArena’s videos, you’ll see the devices we showcase in our clips and, of course, Pres, Vic, or Rad in exceptional quality, thanks to the 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support. The display even supports a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, meaning you’ll see everything even during the sunniest of summer days, which are fortunately quite close now.
Nonetheless, given that you can get a unit for as low as $229.99, I believe we can forgive its not-so-great cameras. Plus, the phone excels on the display front and can handle daily tasks with ease. You’re also getting the advantage of enjoying the stylus experience at a price that would be utterly impossible to get if you opted for Sammy’s stylus-powered phones.
In other words, the Moto G Stylus (2025) brings a lot to the table, and it would be a shame to miss out on these deals. Therefore, grab one on Amazon or Motorola now while it’s available for less!
While the phone is discounted by $50 at both places, which I agree doesn’t seem like much, you can score an additional $120 off if you trade in your old phone with Motorola. Even better, the tech giant claims it offers this price cut with most trade-ins, increasing your chances of getting a brand-new Moto G Stylus (2025) for as low as $229.99. And let me tell you this: the phone is a solid deal at $50 off and an absolute no-brainer at $170 off.
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Yes, it won’t blow you away with stellar performance, but the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board offer plenty of firepower to handle daily tasks like watching PhoneArena’s YouTube videos, reading PhoneArena’s latest news, and liking PhoneArena’s newest posts on Facebook—yes, we’re everywhere.
Speaking of watching PhoneArena’s videos, you’ll see the devices we showcase in our clips and, of course, Pres, Vic, or Rad in exceptional quality, thanks to the 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support. The display even supports a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, meaning you’ll see everything even during the sunniest of summer days, which are fortunately quite close now.
Since this is an affordable phone, you can’t expect it to take photos on the same level as the best camera smartphones. However, I should also point out that the 50MP main snapper still takes good-enough pictures, though occasionally they might have inconsistent exposure, oversaturated colors, and a bit of a loss in detail.
Nonetheless, given that you can get a unit for as low as $229.99, I believe we can forgive its not-so-great cameras. Plus, the phone excels on the display front and can handle daily tasks with ease. You’re also getting the advantage of enjoying the stylus experience at a price that would be utterly impossible to get if you opted for Sammy’s stylus-powered phones.
In other words, the Moto G Stylus (2025) brings a lot to the table, and it would be a shame to miss out on these deals. Therefore, grab one on Amazon or Motorola now while it’s available for less!
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