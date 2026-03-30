The Moto G Stylus (2025) is an absolute no-brainer at this new low price

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $50! $50 off (13%) At under $350, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is currently a bargain on Amazon thanks to a $50 discount. While its solid performance and vibrant display make for a great day-to-day task and watching YouTube, the real star is the integrated stylus—perfect for quick note-taking without breaking the bank. Act fast, though, as the deal might expire soon. Buy at Amazon Trade-in Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $170 with a trade-in! $229 99 $399 99 $170 off (43%) Motorola is also offering a $50 discount on the Moto G Stylus (2025). And if you have an old phone you’re ready to part with, trading it in directly with the tech giant could save you an additional $120, as it offers such a discount with most trade-ins. Buy at Motorola

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Yes, it won’t blow you away with stellar performance, but the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board offer plenty of firepower to handle daily tasks like watching PhoneArena’s YouTube videos, reading PhoneArena’s latest news, and liking PhoneArena’s newest posts on Facebook—yes, we’re everywhere.Speaking of watching PhoneArena’s videos, you’ll see the devices we showcase in our clips and, of course, Pres, Vic, or Rad in exceptional quality, thanks to the 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support. The display even supports a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, meaning you’ll see everything even during the sunniest of summer days, which are fortunately quite close now.Since this is an affordable phone, you can’t expect it to take photos on the same level as the best camera smartphones. However, I should also point out that the 50MP main snapper still takes good-enough pictures, though occasionally they might have inconsistent exposure, oversaturated colors, and a bit of a loss in detail.Nonetheless, given that you can get a unit for as low as $229.99, I believe we can forgive its not-so-great cameras. Plus, the phone excels on the display front and can handle daily tasks with ease. You’re also getting the advantage of enjoying the stylus experience at a price that would be utterly impossible to get if you opted for Sammy’s stylus-powered phones.In other words, the Moto G Stylus (2025) brings a lot to the table, and it would be a shame to miss out on these deals. Therefore, grab one on Amazon or Motorola now while it’s available for less!