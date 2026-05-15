Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) now bring AI-powered knowledge at a record low price on Amazon
The discount definitely turns them into the hottest sunglasses this summer.
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Ray‑Ban Meta Gen 2 shown during conversation | Image by Meta
If you’re a PhoneArena fan, chances are you have it all: a fancy smartphone with top-tier cameras and an immensely powerful processor, a sleek smartwatch with tons of features, and a high-end tablet to watch your favorite TV series on. But in order for your setup to be truly complete, you need another stylish device in your arsenal: a pair of smart sunglasses.
Yep, these not only keep your eyes safe from the sun but also have high-tech features that make them irresistible to techies. Of course, they don't come for free, as you usually have to spend quite a bit of cash to experience what it’s like to have the power of AI right in your glasses.
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Fortunately, Amazon has discounted the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) by $61, dropping these puppies below $318. And while the discount might not seem massive, it actually brings the glasses down to a new all-time low price. In other words, there's never been a better time to snag a set of these AI-powered sunglasses.
Just be sure to act fast and save while the deal lasts! The offer has a red “Limited time deal” tag, which means it might not stay up for grabs for very long.
But what do you get in return when scoring a pair of Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) with this deal, besides protecting your eyes from the sun this summer? Well, firstly, the glasses don’t look much different than a normal, non-smart pair. They have that iconic Wayfarer design, so they definitely won’t look out of place, even though they come with a 12MP ultra-wide camera on board.
Speaking of the camera, it can record videos in 3K resolution, making it a great choice if you want to capture something on the fly and don’t feel like pulling your phone out of your pocket.
Another highlight is the ability to talk with Meta AI, which can provide suggestions and answer your questions. Meanwhile, with the live translation feature, you can speak freely with people in over six languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, and German.
Factor in built-in speakers for listening to music on the go and a battery life of up to 8 hours with moderate use—hitting up to 48 hours with the case—and you get a pair of smart glasses that not only looks cool but also brings a lot to the table. If these fit the bill and you’re ready to try them out, tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save before the offer expires!
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