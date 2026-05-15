Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) now bring AI-powered knowledge at a record low price on Amazon

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2): Save $61 on Amazon! $61 off (15%) Amazon is offering a $61 discount on the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses, dropping the Matte Black model with polarized gradient graphite lenses below $348. The glasses have a 12MP camera that can record in 3K, speakers for phone calls and music, and even support Meta AI, so they can provide suggestions and answer questions. The glasses are selling at a new all-time low price, so it's never been a better time to snag a pair. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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Fortunately, Amazon has discounted the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) by $61, dropping these puppies below $318. And while the discount might not seem massive, it actually brings the glasses down to a new all-time low price. In other words, there's never been a better time to snag a set of these AI-powered sunglasses.Just be sure to act fast and save while the deal lasts! The offer has a red “Limited time deal” tag, which means it might not stay up for grabs for very long.But what do you get in return when scoring a pair of Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) with this deal, besides protecting your eyes from the sun this summer? Well, firstly, the glasses don’t look much different than a normal, non-smart pair. They have that iconic Wayfarer design, so they definitely won’t look out of place, even though they come with a 12MP ultra-wide camera on board.Speaking of the camera, it can record videos in 3K resolution, making it a great choice if you want to capture something on the fly and don’t feel like pulling your phone out of your pocket.Another highlight is the ability to talk with Meta AI, which can provide suggestions and answer your questions. Meanwhile, with the live translation feature, you can speak freely with people in over six languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, and German.Factor in built-in speakers for listening to music on the go and a battery life of up to 8 hours with moderate use—hitting up to 48 hours with the case—and you get a pair of smart glasses that not only looks cool but also brings a lot to the table. If these fit the bill and you’re ready to try them out, tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save before the offer expires!