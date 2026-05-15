Sizzling deal slashes $100 off OnePlus 15 and nets you a freebie worth up to $80
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A close-up of the OnePlus 15. | Image by PhoneArena
Being one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I can’t tell you how much I love seeing hefty discounts on top-tier devices. That’s why I’m excited to share that OnePlus has a pretty awesome deal on none other than its top-of-the-line OnePlus 15, which I’m sure will tickle your fancy.
While the phone isn’t exactly on sale via an instant savings discount, you can actually slash $100 off thanks to a promo code. All you need to do is tap “+ Add promo code” at checkout and type “EXTRA100.”
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In addition to that $100 markdown, OnePlus also lets you bundle your fancy OnePlus 15 with either a free AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger or a 5000mAh Slim Magnetic Power Bank. Depending on which add-on you choose, you’ll be pocketing up to an extra $80 in savings.
Between the $100 discount and the freebie, the value this deal delivers is so high that picking up a OnePlus 15 right now is practically a no-brainer. The phone comes equipped with Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-line silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Plus, you can get it with up to 16GB of RAM.
With this high-end hardware, it can handle any task, app, or game you throw its way. It’s actually the biggest rival to Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra, which starts at $1,300, so I kid you not when I say it’s a must-have at its current price.
Its 6.8-inch AMOLED display is equally impressive. Boasting a high 2772 x 1272 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals while making everything feel extremely fast and responsive. Meanwhile, the triple 50MP camera system on the back allows you to capture breathtaking photos and record clips in 8K.
Since this is a premium OnePlus phone, I can’t neglect the fact that it comes with a hefty 7,300mAh battery on deck, which can last up to two days on a single charge. And when you finally deplete it, the 80W fast charging will fill it to 100% in just 45 minutes.
What I’m saying is that the OnePlus 15 is worth every single penny and is unmissable at $100 off. If you agree and are looking to upgrade your phone game with a top-tier handset that will serve you well for years, be sure to act quickly and capitalize on this deal today!
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