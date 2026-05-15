Sizzling deal slashes $100 off OnePlus 15 and nets you a freebie worth up to $80

OnePlus is offering a sweet $100 discount on the OnePlus 15. Just type promo code "EXTRA100" at checkout. In addition, you can score a free AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger or a 5000mAh Slim Magnetic Power Bank, saving you up to an extra $80. The phone is worth every penny, so act fast and grab one for much less than usual now before it's too late!