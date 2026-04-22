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For as low as $229.99, the Moto G Stylus (2025) turns into a no-brainer purchase

The phone is absolutely still worth getting, so don't miss out!

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Moto G Stylus 2025 shown in use.
Moto G Stylus 2025 shown in use. | Image by PhoneArena
Motorola may have released its all-new Moto G Stylus (2026), but bargain hunters know that going for the older model often results in sweet savings. This time is no exception, as the tech giant and Amazon have sweet deals on last year’s model.

Both are offering a $50 discount on the Moto G Stylus (2025), dropping it below $350. If you want to save more, you can trade in an eligible device with Motorola for an extra $120. The company claims it offers this on most trade-ins, so chances are high you can snag that additional $120, bringing your potential savings to a total of $170.

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (13%)
Thanks to a $50 discount, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is currently a steal on Amazon for less than $350. While the dependable performance and punchy display are great for daily tasks and streaming YouTube, the built-in stylus is the real highlight, letting you jot things down without breaking the bank. Just be sure to act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $170 with a trade-in!

$229 99
$399 99
$170 off (43%)
You can also score a $50 price cut on the Moto G Stylus (2025) directly through Motorola. On top of that, if you have an old device that you don't need, trading it in with the tech giant could shave off another $120. This lets you get a brand-new Moto G Stylus (2025) for just $229.99, which is a bargain price for all the value it delivers.
Buy at Motorola
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Saving $170 on a phone that normally costs $399.99 is definitely a deal you don’t want to miss out on. Not to mention that the Moto G Stylus (2025) offers quite a lot of value, especially at such a discounted price of $229.99.

Boasting a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this fella tackles the troubles of day-to-day life without breaking a sweat, so you can expect dependable performance for tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and taking notes. Speaking of notes, its built-in stylus lets you take them super fast, as you’ll literally write out whatever you need to remember.

Meanwhile, its 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and support for HDR content offers pleasant visuals, letting you enjoy YouTube with a crystal-clear picture. Then there’s the 3,000 nits brightness, which will allow you to see everything clearly even in direct sunlight.

Being an affordable device, it struggles on the camera front, though. It rocks a 50MP main snapper that takes good-enough photos, but you might occasionally notice uneven lighting, too-bright colors, and a bit of blurriness.

Yet, for as low as $229.99, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is just unbeatable. So, if you’re willing to turn a blind eye to some of its downsides, I believe you won’t have any buyer’s remorse. Therefore, if it fits the bill and you’re ready to try it out, don’t hesitate and order a brand-new Moto G Stylus (2025) today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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