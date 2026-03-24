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Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2026) can now be yours with $100 in freebies

This budget-friendly phone is now paired with some pretty handy gifts.

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Rear view of the Moto G Power (2026).
The Moto G Power (2026) is one of the better sub-$300 phones. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're after a no-frills phone with Android 16 out of the box, the Moto G Power (2026) is a great choice. Although it lacks an OLED screen, this option delivers a clean Android experience — plus it's currently bundled with four Moto Tags at no extra cost. 

This essentially gives you some $99.99 in savings. And while the phone itself doesn't come at a lower price, the handy freebies are more than worth it, especially if you often misplace important items. 

Get $99.99 in freebies with the Moto G Power (2026)

$299 99
The Moto G Power (2026) is a great choice for users on a budget. Right now, you can get the option with Android 16 out of the box with four Moto Tags at no additional cost. This saves you $99.99. You can also unlock an extra discount by trading in an eligible device.
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One of the best things about the Moto G Power (2026) is its durability. Featuring IP68/IP69 water resistance — impressive for a device of this price range — as well as MIL-STD-810H testing, it's simply built to last from the ground up. 

The device is also equipped with Water Touch, which keeps the display functional when wet — another handy extra. On top of that, the screen is rather durable, thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which helps it survive accidental drops with ease. 

Ruggedness aside, the Android phone packs a 6.8-inch display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, providing solid visuals. Again, it lacks OLED, so if your primary concern is getting vivid pitch blacks, the Galaxy A36 could be a better alternative. 

As for performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip delivers decent horsepower for daily use. You can expect casual browsing, light gaming titles, and other basic tasks to run just fine. 

While it's no flagship killer by any means, especially on the camera front, this model actually captures good-looking photos. In ideal conditions, it gives you detailed images with beautiful, mostly natural-looking colors. You can check out photo samples in our Moto G Power (2026) review

For its $299.99 asking price, the Moto G Power (2026) gives you all the basics for everyday use. Sure, it doesn't have a flagship chip or cutting-edge on-device AI features, but it's still a solid choice for budget-conscious Android fans.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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