The budget Moto G Power (2025) comes with four gifts worth $100 right now
The Motorola Store is giving you a lovely bundle on its Moto G Power (2025) that you wouldn't want to miss.
Motorola has launched some pretty attractive freebie offers this week. For example, the Razr+ (2024) comes with a $300 discount and two lovely gifts, while the Edge (2024) is bundled with a free Lenovo Tab Plus. But the official store also has a nice bundle on the budget-friendly Moto G Power (2025). Right now, this Android phone ships with four free Moto Tags. That’s $100 in gifts, by the way.
Sure, you’ll need to pay full price for the Motorola device, but trade-ins are accepted and can let you reduce your final cost. With no discounts at Amazon or Best Buy, this promo is definitely worth checking out. After all, these trackers are quite handy for users who misplace their bags, keys, and more.
Performance-wise, this Moto G model handles most daily tasks fine, but you can’t expect insane potential for gaming or multitasking. For one thing, its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip is less powerful than the Exynos 1280 used in the Galaxy A25.
Add the four-pack of Moto Tags into the mix, and you’ve got a pretty sweet budget phone. If the Moto G Power (2025) sounds like the right fit for your needs, now’s your chance to grab it with $100 in free tracking devices.
As a budget smartphone, this fella certainly can’t rival options like the Pixel 9a or the Galaxy S25 Ultra. But its sleek design, vegan leather back, and good-looking 6.8-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate make it a top pick for budget-conscious shoppers. Then again, you’re not getting gorgeous pitch blacks, as the screen is an LCD, not OLED.
A truly impressive feature about this Motorola phone is its durability. While it costs just $299.99, it has an IP69 and IP68 rating alongside MIL-STD 810H, making it incredibly durable in harsh conditions. On top of that, it features Gorilla Glass 5, so it should survive accidental drops and resist scratches quite well.
