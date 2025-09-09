Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Motorola's latest promo slashes $300 off the Razr+ (2024) and gives you nearly $400 in freebies

Now's your chance to save $300 on the Razr+ (2024) and score nearly $400 in two freebies at the official store.

Now that we have the new Motorola Razr+ (2025) and the more impressive Razr Ultra, flip phone fans might think the 2024-released Razr+ (2024) is no longer worth it. But with Motorola’s latest deal, this device is once again in the spotlight. Right now, you can get the $999.99 Android phone for $300 off. We’ve seen that before — but it gets better! To sweeten the pot, the official store is throwing not one but two incredible freebies: the Moto Buds+ ($199.99 value) and the Moto Watch Fit ($199.99 value).

Razr+ (2024): $300 off plus $400 in gifts

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is now available for $300 off its original price, making it an absolute bargain. But that's not all! You're also getting two freebies worth $399.98: the Moto Watch Fit and the Moto Buds+. Don't miss out on this fantastic promo!
Buy at Motorola

In total, you’re saving yourself a massive $399.98 on the freebies, which, combined with the $300 discount on the smartphone, adds up to a fantastic deal. In case you’re wondering, neither Amazon nor Best Buy is bundling the flip handset with a gift and a price cut, so the Motorola Store offer is as good as it gets.

Last year’s premium flip packs a punch, too. It comes with a large 4-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with HDR10+ support and top-tier brightness levels. The main display is even more impressive — it measures 6.9 inches, uses the same AMOLED technology for gorgeous pitch blacks, and gets even brighter than the cover screen. As if that’s not enough, both panels support a 165Hz refresh rate, giving you an excellent scrolling experience.

Under the hood, the Razr+ (2024) packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, just like its successor. Although it’s not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra, this handset is more than snappy enough for daily use.

What about the camera? It’s not half bad, to be honest. With a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, this device captures excellent photos with great colors and fantastic detail. Don’t forget to check out the camera samples in our Razr+ (2024) review for a closer look.

At the end of the day, the Razr+ (2024) might no longer be the hottest Motorola flip, but at its current $300 discount and nearly $400 worth of freebies, it’s absolutely irresistible. Grab yours and save big while this epic promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
