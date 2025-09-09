Motorola's latest promo slashes $300 off the Razr+ (2024) and gives you nearly $400 in freebies
Now's your chance to save $300 on the Razr+ (2024) and score nearly $400 in two freebies at the official store.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Now that we have the new Motorola Razr+ (2025) and the more impressive Razr Ultra, flip phone fans might think the 2024-released Razr+ (2024) is no longer worth it. But with Motorola’s latest deal, this device is once again in the spotlight. Right now, you can get the $999.99 Android phone for $300 off. We’ve seen that before — but it gets better! To sweeten the pot, the official store is throwing not one but two incredible freebies: the Moto Buds+ ($199.99 value) and the Moto Watch Fit ($199.99 value).
In total, you’re saving yourself a massive $399.98 on the freebies, which, combined with the $300 discount on the smartphone, adds up to a fantastic deal. In case you’re wondering, neither Amazon nor Best Buy is bundling the flip handset with a gift and a price cut, so the Motorola Store offer is as good as it gets.
What about the camera? It’s not half bad, to be honest. With a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, this device captures excellent photos with great colors and fantastic detail. Don’t forget to check out the camera samples in our Razr+ (2024) review for a closer look.
At the end of the day, the Razr+ (2024) might no longer be the hottest Motorola flip, but at its current $300 discount and nearly $400 worth of freebies, it’s absolutely irresistible. Grab yours and save big while this epic promo lasts.
Last year’s premium flip packs a punch, too. It comes with a large 4-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with HDR10+ support and top-tier brightness levels. The main display is even more impressive — it measures 6.9 inches, uses the same AMOLED technology for gorgeous pitch blacks, and gets even brighter than the cover screen. As if that’s not enough, both panels support a 165Hz refresh rate, giving you an excellent scrolling experience.
Under the hood, the Razr+ (2024) packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, just like its successor. Although it’s not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra, this handset is more than snappy enough for daily use.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
