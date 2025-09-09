Motorola's latest promo slashes $300 off the Razr+ (2024) and gives you nearly $400 in freebies

Gift Razr+ (2024): $300 off plus $400 in gifts $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is now available for $300 off its original price, making it an absolute bargain. But that's not all! You're also getting two freebies worth $399.98: the Moto Watch Fit and the Moto Buds+. Don't miss out on this fantastic promo! Buy at Motorola



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Expired