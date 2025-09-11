Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Motorola Edge (2024) is once again bundled with a fantastic $349.99 gift

Motorola bundles it's 2024 mid-ranger with a free Lenovo Tab Plus, making it a way more tempting pick.

Deals
Back view of the Motorola Edge (2024), showcasing its rear design against a blue background.
Mid-range phone buyers might be waiting for a sweet discount on the Pixel 9a, but Motorola has a very tempting offer that makes its Edge (2024) look far more attractive. This $549.99 Android phone now arrives with a $349.99 gift. And it’s not just any accessory you won’t ever use, by the way. It’s the Lenovo Tab Plus, a tablet with an impressive speaker system and great performance for everyday tasks.

Motorola Edge (2024) + $349.99 gift

$549 99
Right now, Motorola bundles its Edge (2024) with a free Lenovo Tab Plus, making its mid-ranger way more attractive. Although you'd have to pay full price for the smartphone, the official store lets you trade in an eligible device and unlock a discount. Don't miss out.
Buy at Motorola

Save $250 on the Edge (2024) at Amazon

$250 off (45%)
If you'd rather get a discount on your next mid-range phone instead of a free tablet, head over to Amazon. Right now, the e-commerce giant lets you save $250 on the Edge (2024), knocking it just under $300.
Buy at Amazon

Granted, there’s no price cut on the smartphone, but you can still unlock some savings with eligible device trade-ins. Truth be told, this promo is worth considering even without the trade-in credit. After all, you’re saving $349.99 on a tablet the whole family can use. Don’t really like this bundle offer? No worries. You can get the Edge (2024) at Amazon for just under $300 — 45% off its original price.

This mid-ranger certainly isn’t the hottest option out there, but it’s still a proper device worth your attention. It features a fantastic 6.6-inch OLED display with excellent brightness levels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. With HDR10+ support and a sharp FHD+ resolution, this fella delivers a fantastic visual experience.

The Motorola phone is also quite durable. It has an IP68 rating and Gorilla Glass 3 protection for solid protection against scratches. And with such high water and dust resistance, an accidental drop in water shouldn’t do major damage.

When it comes to performance, this device is no benchmark winner, as evident in our Edge (2024) review. Of course, raw numbers don’t tell the full picture, and you’ll find its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip more than decent for everyday use. Expect no stutter while navigating the UI and even some gaming potential, albeit at lowered settings.

At the end of the day, the Edge (2024) might be easy to overlook when it’s not on sale, but now that it’s bundled with a fantastic $349.99 gift, it’s more than worth checking out. Get yours and score a free Lenovo Tab Plus while Motorola’s promo lasts.

