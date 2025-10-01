It's not too late to grab the Moto G Power (2025) at its lowest price
Durable and now, much cheaper than usual, the Moto G Power (2025) is a top pick for budget-conscious shoppers.
Amazon knocked the budget Moto G Power (2025) to its best price a couple of weeks ago. Fast forward to today — the promo is still live. So, if you didn’t know that you can still get this $300 Android phone for just under $250, it’s not too late to act.
Some of you might be wondering whether this sale is worth it when we’ve got less than a week until Prime Day kicks off at the e-commerce giant. Fair question. But there’s really no telling whether the device will get bigger price cuts once the event begins now, is there?
While Samsung’s budget option offers better visuals, the Moto G handset shines with exceptional durability. This fella has passed MIL-STD 810H durability standards and resists water and dust quite well. Tested to IP68 and IP69 standards, it can survive immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes.
Should you buy it? Absolutely, provided you’re after a rugged handset with decent performance and display. Just remember to act fast, as Amazon’s $50 discount might expire soon. And if you’re still on the fence, check out our full Moto G Power (2025) review for more insights.
What exactly does this budget phone bring to the table? Let’s break it down. It comes with a 6.8-inch display with reasonably sharp resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While it offers decent visuals for the price, don’t expect ultra-vivid colors, as it uses an LCD instead of an OLED screen. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, the Galaxy A26 is the perfect alternative.
While Samsung’s budget option offers better visuals, the Moto G handset shines with exceptional durability. This fella has passed MIL-STD 810H durability standards and resists water and dust quite well. Tested to IP68 and IP69 standards, it can survive immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes.
Another highlight here is the charging speed. While both the Galaxy A26 and the G Power (2025) pack a 5,000mAh battery, the latter supports 30W wired and even 15W wireless charging. During our testing, we also found the Moto handset lasts longer than the Galaxy A26, delivering over 14 hours of screen time with nonstop browsing compared to 11 hours on the Samsung.
