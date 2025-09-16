Meta leaks its whole smart glasses lineup, and one of them has a display
Meta Connect may turn out to be way more interesting than we expected.
Just a day before Meta’s big show at the Connect conference, the company might have spoiled some of its biggest announcements. An unlisted and now-removed video on YouTube revealed what is likely the company’s full smart glasses lineup, and we might be down for some intriguing products.
Probably the most exciting product from the video, which was spotted by UploadVR, is the new pair of Ray-Ban glasses with a display and a wristband that may be used to control them. The branding seen in the video says “Meta | Ray-Ban” and “Display”, which will likely be their name.
In a short clip from the deleted video, the display appears to be in the right lens, and we can see how the interface and interactions work. The display shows visualizations for interactions with Meta, but you may be able to see a translation of a sign or use navigation with a map shown on the display. The wristband appears to allow “writing” with gestures, allowing you to reply to texts.
There’s a pair of Ray-Bans with a display and a wristband
The new Meta Ray-Ban with display. | Image Credit - Leaked Meta video
Probably the most exciting product from the video, which was spotted by UploadVR, is the new pair of Ray-Ban glasses with a display and a wristband that may be used to control them. The branding seen in the video says “Meta | Ray-Ban” and “Display”, which will likely be their name.
In a short clip from the deleted video, the display appears to be in the right lens, and we can see how the interface and interactions work. The display shows visualizations for interactions with Meta, but you may be able to see a translation of a sign or use navigation with a map shown on the display. The wristband appears to allow “writing” with gestures, allowing you to reply to texts.
While impressive, this pair of glasses won’t be a surprising release. Meta has long been rumored to develop a surface electromyography (sEMG) wristband that would translate hand movements to the glasses. What’s a bit of a surprise is that this product will once again be in a partnership with Ray-Ban’s owner, EssilorLuxottica.
Another pair of Oakleys is also in the making
The new Sphaera glasses with a camera. | Image Credit - Leaked Meta video
The other new pair of glasses featured in the video are the wraparound Oakley Sphaera glasses, but in a version with Meta. That version has a camera on the nose and should be similar to the current Meta smart glasses, featuring the camera, speakers, and a microphone.
The base Meta Ray-Bans in the image with Meta’s full lineup are also something new. Currently, the company doesn’t offer a pair with such a blue frame, so there might be new colors for that model.
I don’t feel very comfortable with having Meta AI and a connected camera on my face, so I still haven’t tried the Meta Ray-Bans. However, that model with the display looks very compelling, and I can imagine myself getting over my distrust of Meta. After all, I am already on Instagram and WhatsApp every day, so why not use probably the coolest new tech?
The base Meta Ray-Bans in the image with Meta’s full lineup are also something new. Currently, the company doesn’t offer a pair with such a blue frame, so there might be new colors for that model.
Apparently, smart glasses are the next... thing
I don’t feel very comfortable with having Meta AI and a connected camera on my face, so I still haven’t tried the Meta Ray-Bans. However, that model with the display looks very compelling, and I can imagine myself getting over my distrust of Meta. After all, I am already on Instagram and WhatsApp every day, so why not use probably the coolest new tech?
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: