Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Meta leaks its whole smart glasses lineup, and one of them has a display

Meta Connect may turn out to be way more interesting than we expected.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Wearables AR-VR
Meta leaks its whole smart glasses lineup, and one of them has a display
Just a day before Meta’s big show at the Connect conference, the company might have spoiled some of its biggest announcements. An unlisted and now-removed video on YouTube revealed what is likely the company’s full smart glasses lineup, and we might be down for some intriguing products.

There’s a pair of Ray-Bans with a display and a wristband



Probably the most exciting product from the video, which was spotted by UploadVR, is the new pair of Ray-Ban glasses with a display and a wristband that may be used to control them. The branding seen in the video says “Meta | Ray-Ban” and “Display”, which will likely be their name. 

In a short clip from the deleted video, the display appears to be in the right lens, and we can see how the interface and interactions work. The display shows visualizations for interactions with Meta, but you may be able to see a translation of a sign or use navigation with a map shown on the display. The wristband appears to allow “writing” with gestures, allowing you to reply to texts.

While impressive, this pair of glasses won’t be a surprising release. Meta has long been rumored to develop a surface electromyography (sEMG) wristband that would translate hand movements to the glasses. What’s a bit of a surprise is that this product will once again be in a partnership with Ray-Ban’s owner, EssilorLuxottica.

Another pair of Oakleys is also in the making




The other new pair of glasses featured in the video are the wraparound Oakley Sphaera glasses, but in a version with Meta. That version has a camera on the nose and should be similar to the current Meta smart glasses, featuring the camera, speakers, and a microphone.

Would you get a pair of smart glasses with a display?

Vote View Result


The base Meta Ray-Bans in the image with Meta’s full lineup are also something new. Currently, the company doesn’t offer a pair with such a blue frame, so there might be new colors for that model.

Apparently, smart glasses are the next... thing


I don’t feel very comfortable with having Meta AI and a connected camera on my face, so I still haven’t tried the Meta Ray-Bans. However, that model with the display looks very compelling, and I can imagine myself getting over my distrust of Meta. After all, I am already on Instagram and WhatsApp every day, so why not use probably the coolest new tech?

Meta leaks its whole smart glasses lineup, and one of them has a display

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 6

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless