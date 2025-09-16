Meta leaks its whole smart glasses lineup, and one of them has a display

While impressive, this pair of glasses won’t be a surprising release. Meta has long been rumored to develop a surface electromyography (sEMG) wristband that would translate hand movements to the glasses. What’s a bit of a surprise is that this product will once again be in a partnership with Ray-Ban’s owner, EssilorLuxottica.

Would you get a pair of smart glasses with a display? Yes, I can’t wait! Maybe, if the features are good enough No, I don’t want AI on my face Yes, I can’t wait! 100% Maybe, if the features are good enough 0% No, I don’t want AI on my face 0%

Apparently, smart glasses are the next... thing

The other new pair of glasses featured in the video are the wraparound Oakley Sphaera glasses, but in a version with Meta. That version has a camera on the nose and should be similar to the current Meta smart glasses, featuring the camera, speakers, and a microphone.The base Meta Ray-Bans in the image with Meta’s full lineup are also something new. Currently, the company doesn’t offer a pair with such a blue frame, so there might be new colors for that model.I don’t feel very comfortable with having Meta AI and a connected camera on my face, so I still haven’t tried the Meta Ray-Bans. However, that model with the display looks very compelling, and I can imagine myself getting over my distrust of Meta. After all, I am already on Instagram and WhatsApp every day, so why not use probably the coolest new tech?