At Meta Connect 2025, Zuckerberg might show you the future of human intelligence

Expect the company to unveil new Ray-Ban glasses.

By
Meta Ray-Ban glasses on a white background.
Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, is about to kick off its annual Meta Connect event, and this year’s edition could look firmly toward the future.

Meta’s CEO bets big on smart glasses


Back in July, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a bold statement saying that people who don’t use smart glasses might one day find themselves at a “significant cognitive disadvantage” compared to those who do.

That vision could take shape this week at the Meta Connect conference, where Meta is set to share its roadmap and reveal new products. Reports point to a fresh pair of AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses as one of the big reveals. These new glasses are expected to analyze what the wearer sees and provide answers about their surroundings.

So far, smart glasses have been one of the brighter spots in Meta’s hardware efforts, showing more traction than many of its other bets on breakthrough tech. And the timing works in Meta’s favor, as the market for smart glasses is expected to expand over the next few years.

​​The global smart glasses market was valued at about USD 1.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to around USD 8.26 billion by 2030. | Image credit – Grand View Research

Why Meta’s next Ray-Ban glasses could change the game


With Meta Connect 2025 about to kick off and new AI-driven Ray-Ban glasses likely on deck, Meta is working to strengthen its role as a leader in this space. The company’s current formula seems to be working – stylish design, reasonable pricing, and AI features that make the glasses genuinely useful.

AI is again the driving force behind the upcoming glasses. Assistants that can instantly respond to what a user is looking at make the glasses much more practical. Still, today’s Ray-Ban Meta glasses don’t display info directly on the lenses, so they rely on voice responses or the companion app. That could make them less appealing next to upcoming models from Google, which should combine visual displays with verbal feedback.

But Meta is said to be developing the new glasses with a built-in display for apps and notifications, plus a wristband for gesture control. If those features materialize, they could give Meta a stronger foothold in the market.

Do you think smart glasses will become a must-have gadget in the future?

Vote View Result

Why smart glasses might be Meta’s redemption play


AI-powered smart glasses may end up being the product that defines Meta’s future beyond social media. The company missed the smartphone wave in the 2000s and its 2021 bet on the metaverse didn’t play out as planned. This time, though, the push into smart glasses could finally be the move that pays off.

At Meta Connect 2025, Zuckerberg might show you the future of human intelligence

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.
