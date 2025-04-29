MacBooks left out: Apple's India expansion isn't what you might expect

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Apple's plans to move part of iPhone manufacturing to India is underway, but now, sources that spoke to Times of India are claiming the Cupertino tech giant has no plans to shift production of MacBooks and iPads to India in the near future.

The publication says this may mainly be due to the small size of sales of MacBooks or iPads in India, and also to the difficulties setting up the supply chain ecosystem.

Despite that though, Apple is still considering broadening the India manufacturing base beyond just iPhones and AirPods, according to the same sources. However, Apple not looking to manufacture MacBooks in the country may not be great news for the Indian government.

Although Apple is looking mainly to manufacture iPhones in India, as those have robust and large-scale supply chains and capacities, there are prospects of Cupertino looking into manufacturing MacBooks or iPads in the country. Those prospects are mainly due to the tariff situation and US tensions with China, according to one source.

However, Apple seems to be reluctant to do that. Reportedly, it told the Indian government that there's a "limited sales market" for MacBooks or iPads in India.

Meanwhile, the situation is not like this with iPhones, as sales in India are robust. The sources also said that another factor for Apple to be reluctant to move manufacturing of MacBooks and iPads to India is the fact that it will take three or four years to set up a strong supply chain, much of which needs to be moved from China. The source also indicates that there is enough capacity for these products globally and thus there's not much need to set up another base for their manufacturing.

Right now, Taiwan's Foxconn and Tata Group are making iPhones in India. Those devices are primarily being shipped to the US, and reportedly, the plan is to make India the key hub for supplying iPhones to the US.

Apple's main competitor, Samsung, is also manufacturing Galaxy phones in India. So do Google, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
