A "Made in India" iPhone is coming, but China still holds the keys for now

By
Apple iPhone
Prototype render of the iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro prototype render. | Image credit — Majin Bu

If you've been following the news these days, you've probably heard by now that Apple is making a serious push to build more iPhones in India, aiming to assemble the bulk of devices headed for the US market there within the next couple of years. It's a huge shift driven by tricky trade tensions and the looming threat of hefty US tariffs on goods from China. However, if you're dreaming of unboxing a cutting-edge foldable iPhone or a radically redesigned Pro model stamped "Made in India" soon, you might need to temper those expectations.

The move towards India is absolutely real. Apple, prompted by geopolitical shifts and tariff risks, wants to diversify its supply chain away from its long-standing reliance on China. Recent reports, including that from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggest Apple is working with partners like Foxconn and Tata Group to ramp up Indian facilities significantly.

This push aims to assemble most of the 60 million or so iPhones sold annually in the US in India by the end of 2026 or 2027. They've already increased capacity, and for current iPhone models, the production quality coming out of India is reportedly on par with China.

Why China still holds the keys

Here's the crucial nuance Gurman points out: this big India push primarily applies to assembling existing or iterative iPhone designs. When it comes to brand-new, highly complex devices (think Apple's much-rumored first foldable iPhone or a potential glass-centric Pro model for the iPhone's 20th anniversary) the company is expected to stick with its established Chinese manufacturing partners, at least initially.

This is because launching a new product design requires mastering new parts and production techniques. Apple has historically always debuted its major new form factors from its "comfort zone" in China, and getting these intricate new devices built flawlessly elsewhere is seen as a long shot. It takes years to replicate that level of capability for entirely new product categories.

It's also important to remember that "Made in India" often refers to final assembly. Apple still relies heavily on a complex global supply chain, with many crucial components sourced from China and other regions. Shifting final assembly helps mitigate direct tariff impacts on finished goods, but the underlying component dependencies remain.

Recommended Stories
Additionally, reports indicate that manufacturing in India currently costs Apple a bit more (perhaps 5-8%) than in China, and scaling up infrastructure presents its own challenges. Rivals like Samsung, however, have already established large-scale manufacturing in India for years, showing it's definitely feasible long-term.

Image of a worker at a Samsung display factory in India
Samsung already has established manufacturing plants in India. | Image credit — Samsung


What this means for iPhone buyers

So, what does this mean for us, the consumers? We might see standard iPhone models increasingly assembled in India for the US market, but the most innovative, groundbreaking new designs could continue launching out of China initially. It all depends on how trade relations go, which will definitely impact the cost or availability of those cutting-edge models down the line.

At this point, it truly is a balancing act for Apple. Diversifying manufacturing to India is a necessary to navigate tariffs, yet, the company can't afford to stumble when launching its "next big thing." While the shift to India is significant and accelerating for current designs, achieving true manufacturing independence for all its products, especially the most innovative ones, looks like a much longer journey.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
