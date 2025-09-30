Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

M5 iPad Pro unboxing leak reveals solid performance jumps

An early unboxing video of the M5 iPad Pro surfaced, detailing significant CPU and GPU improvements that solidify its pro-grade ambitions.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPad
Screenshot from M5 iPad Pro leak video
Image credit — Wylsacom (YouTube)

The upcoming M5 iPad Pro has been completely unboxed and reviewed in a leaked video before its official announcement. Benchmarks reveal solid performance gains, particularly in the GPU department.

What Happened with the M5 iPad Pro Leak?

Mark Gurman X Post
Mark Gurman comments on the M5 iPad Leak. | Image credit — @markgurman (X)

Well, folks, it looks like Apple's usually iron-clad secrecy has sprung a leak, and it's a pretty wild one! The upcoming M5 iPad Pro, which hasn't even been announced yet, got a full unboxing and hands-on treatment in a leaked Russian video. As expected, from the looks of things, the design hasn't changed much from its predecessor.

But the real meat of the leak comes from the benchmarks. According to a GeekBench run in the video, the base M5 chip in this new tablet boasts 9 CPU cores (3 low-power, 6 performance), mirroring the M4. However, it also shows CPU speed increases between 12% and 15%, which is nothing to sneeze at for everyday tasks and pro apps.

The most impressive jump appears to be in the graphics department, with a reported GPU boost of up to 35%. That's a significant leap for gaming, video editing, and demanding creative workflows. Plus, the tablet is rumored to pack 12GB of RAM, bringing it in line with the high-end iPhone 17 Pro models.

What the unboxing shows

Images credit — Wylsacom (YouTube)

Video Thumbnail


While it appears that the internal specs are getting a major shot in the arm, the unboxing video tells a very different story about the exterior. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who commented on the leak, the new M5 iPad Pro "looks the same" as its M4 predecessor. This means we shouldn't expect any major design overhaul this generation.

From what can be gathered, the unboxing shows the familiar super-thin chassis, the same Tandem OLED display with slim bezels, and likely the same button and port layout. This is good news for anyone with existing accessories, as your Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil Pro should work just fine with the new model.

The contents of the box appear standard as well, showing the iPad Pro itself along with a braided USB-C charging cable. This makes it clear that the M5 upgrade is purely focused on internal performance, cementing its status as a powerhouse for professionals who need more speed without wanting a whole new design.

Kind of a treat


We all know how Apple feels about leaks, so no one knows exactly how long the above video will stay up. However, this has been a treat for us tech enthusiasts, especially those into iPads. 

Recommended Stories

Seeing the M5 iPad Pro fully unboxed ahead of time gives us a clear picture of what to expect, and what we're seeing is impressive. The performance bumps, particularly in the GPU, are exactly what the "Pro" moniker demands. For anyone who's been on the fence about whether an iPad Pro can truly replace their laptop, these kinds of gains make a very strong case.

That said, this is still just a leak, so we must temper our expectations and take everything revealed with a grain of salt. An official reveal of the M5 iPad Pro is expected later this month, so it won’t be long before we have all our questions answered.

M5 iPad Pro unboxing leak reveals solid performance jumps

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx •

OnePlus 15 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2

Samsung's Galaxy Ring is facing a growing problem you won't like

by Iskra Petrova • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless