M5 iPad Pro unboxing leak reveals solid performance jumps

Well, folks, it looks like Apple's usually iron-clad secrecy has sprung a leak, and it's a pretty wild one! The upcoming M5 iPad Pro, which hasn't even been announced yet, got a full unboxing and hands-on treatment in a leaked Russian video. As expected, from the looks of things, the design hasn't changed much from its predecessor.



Well, folks, it looks like Apple's usually iron-clad secrecy has sprung a leak, and it's a pretty wild one! The upcoming M5 iPad Pro, which hasn't even been announced yet, got a full unboxing and hands-on treatment in a leaked Russian video. As expected, from the looks of things, the design hasn't changed much from its predecessor.

But the real meat of the leak comes from the benchmarks. According to a GeekBench run in the video, the base M5 chip in this new tablet boasts 9 CPU cores (3 low-power, 6 performance), mirroring the M4. However, it also shows CPU speed increases between 12% and 15%, which is nothing to sneeze at for everyday tasks and pro apps.





The most impressive jump appears to be in the graphics department, with a reported GPU boost of up to 35%. That's a significant leap for gaming, video editing, and demanding creative workflows. Plus, the tablet is rumored to pack 12GB of RAM, bringing it in line with the high-end iPhone 17 Pro models.





What the unboxing shows

Images credit — Wylsacom (YouTube)













While it appears that the internal specs are getting a major shot in the arm, the unboxing video tells a very different story about the exterior. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who commented on the leak, the new M5 iPad Pro "looks the same" as its M4 predecessor. This means we shouldn't expect any major design overhaul this generation.

From what can be gathered, the unboxing shows the familiar super-thin chassis, the same Tandem OLED display with slim bezels, and likely the same button and port layout. This is good news for anyone with existing accessories, as your Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil Pro should work just fine with the new model.





The contents of the box appear standard as well, showing the iPad Pro itself along with a braided USB-C charging cable. This makes it clear that the M5 upgrade is purely focused on internal performance, cementing its status as a powerhouse for professionals who need more speed without wanting a whole new design.





Kind of a treat





We all know how Apple feels about leaks, so no one knows exactly how long the above video will stay up. However, this has been a treat for us tech enthusiasts, especially those into iPads.



Seeing the M5 iPad Pro fully unboxed ahead of time gives us a clear picture of what to expect, and what we're seeing is impressive. The performance bumps, particularly in the GPU, are exactly what the "Pro" moniker demands. For anyone who's been on the fence about whether an iPad Pro can truly replace their laptop, these kinds of gains make a very strong case.





That said, this is still just a leak, so we must temper our expectations and take everything revealed with a grain of salt. An official reveal of the M5 iPad Pro is expected later this month, so it won’t be long before we have all our questions answered.







