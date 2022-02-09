 Here are some fresh sample photos from the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus - PhoneArena

Samsung Camera

Here are some fresh sample photos from the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
10
Here are some fresh sample photos from the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus
Just a few hours ago, Samsung officially introduced the Galaxy S22 lineup to the world. The keynote was exciting and grand, fitting for the tech giant’s ambitious goals for 2022. A big focus during the announcement was the new Galaxy S22 series camera.

We couldn’t wait to test out the new (and old) snappers and the software behind, so we wasted no time in catching a few quick sample shots with the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now, keep in mind that they are quick samples that weren’t made in a controlled environment, so don’t be quick to judge—both the photos themselves and the cameras.

So, without further ado, here are the sample shots we took with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus:




Samsung has focused heavily on low-light performance this year, adding a wider aperture on the main Galaxy S22 Ultra camera that captures more light and detail. Further aiding in that regard is the improved 108MP sensor, which is a tuned version of the one found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung has shown some love to the regular Galaxy S22 and its Plus variant as well, with the new 50MP GN5 sensor. It is 23% larger than the one found in last year’s models, which directly translates into better low-light shots.

What’s more, improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) work in unison to produce 48% reduced shaking compared to the 2021 models. In other words, expect to have an easier time taking photos and videos during nighttime!

Besides the new hardware in the Galaxy S22 series, improved AI and software play a crucial role in making its camera system an upgrade over the S21 series. Multi-frame processing and object recognition are just two examples of that fact, which should bring authentic colors and great detail to “nightography” as Samsung calls it.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
