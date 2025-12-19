Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: All the differences









Now, Samsung has officially unveiled the



You are getting a brighter and tougher display with unique features, a far more efficient and powerful Snapdragon chipset (globally), improved thermals with a new vapor chamber, faster wired and wireless charging speeds, and a camera system that has shifted toward a more practical zoom and natural image processing.



Below is a detailed breakdown of what upgrading from the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the Galaxy S26 Ultra actually means in practice. Four years ago, Samsung gave us the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It marked the full return of the built-in S Pen and completed the merger between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note identities. It also leaned heavily into extreme zoom with a dedicated 10x periscope camera, setting the tone for Samsung’s Ultra camera ambitions at the time.Now, Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked, with retail availability beginning in early March. This is a four-generation leap, so a lot has changed with Samsung's Ultra model.You are getting a brighter and tougher display with unique features, a far more efficient and powerful Snapdragon chipset (globally), improved thermals with a new vapor chamber, faster wired and wireless charging speeds, and a camera system that has shifted toward a more practical zoom and natural image processing.Below is a detailed breakdown of what upgrading from the Galaxy S22 Ultra to theactually means in practice.





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Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra differences:



Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

From Note-inspired bulk to a slimmer Ultra









The Galaxy S22 Ultra was big, sharp-edged, and unapologetically boxy. It absolutely nailed the “Note replacement” vibe, but it also made itself known every time you used it one-handed, every time you carried it in a pocket, and especially during long days.



The Galaxy S26 Ultra still has that Note DNA, including the built-in S Pen, but it trims the profile in a way that should be immediately obvious if you are coming from an S22 Ultra. It drops to 7.9 mm thickness and 214 grams, compared to 8.9 mm and 229 grams for the S22 Ultra. That combination of a full millimeter shaved off and a meaningful weight reduction changes how the phone feels when you use it daily.









Samsung also changed the camera housing this year. The S26 Ultra adopts a unified camera island with vertically aligned lenses, replacing the older protruding-camera look. It still keeps IP68 protection and the integrated S Pen, so you are not losing any of the core Ultra identity in exchange for the slimmer body.





Display Differences









The Galaxy S22 Ultra already had a great 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 1–120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. But the S26 Ultra adds a series of upgrades that bring the user experience ot new heights.



The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ panel with peak brightness rated at 2,600 nits, which is a significant jump over the S22 Ultra’s roughly ~1,750 nits. Just as important, the S26 Ultra pairs that panel with Gorilla Glass Armor 2 and an anti-reflective coating, which helps keep the display readable outdoors by reducing glare instead of just brute-forcing it through brightness alone.









A new addition this year is Privacy Display. It is a pixel-level viewing protection mode with Standard and Maximum settings, designed to reduce side-angle visibility while keeping the screen clear head-on. In practice, this is meant to help with shoulder surfing in public spaces. Making it even better is the fact that you can customize when it activates, be it in a specific app or during a specific action like typing your PIN.





Display Measurements:











Performance and Software

A massive generational leap, plus better sustained performance









The Galaxy S22 Ultra launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in select regions and Exynos 2200 elsewhere. Both chips were known for running hot and throttling, which affected everything from using the camera, longer navigation sessions and, of course, gaming.



The Galaxy S26 Ultra runs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy worldwide, built on a refined 3 nm process by Qualcomm. Samsung also backs the new chip with a redesigned thermal system, including a new vapor chamber to keep performance strong for longer before heat forces the phone to pull back.









S26 Ultra launches on S26 Ultra also adds newer connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, plus satellite emergency messaging support. On the software side, thelaunches on Android 16 with One UI 8 and comes with seven years of OS and security updates. The S22 Ultra is nearing the end of its support lifecycle, which by itself is a major reason you might want to start looking to upgrade. Thealso adds newer connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, plus satellite emergency messaging support.





CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3753 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1656 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 11259 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 3551 View all



GPU Performance:

3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 7801 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 2203 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3741 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1624 View all





Camera

From the 108 MP era to a refined 200 MP main camera and better zoom









The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera system was ambitious for its time, especially with a dedicated 10x periscope. In 2026, the S22 Ultra's limitations are most visible in low-light scenarios, but also when using its secondary cameras.



The Galaxy S26 Ultra modernizes things with a main camera powered by a 200 MP sensor. This generation also upgrades things with a wider f/1.4 aperture, which should pull in more light and improve low-light detail and dynamic range. The ultrawide is the same 50 MP one introduced with last year's model, which is sharper than the old 12 MP ultrawide on the S22 Ultra.



Samsung also continues the Ultra line’s shift toward a more practical telephoto setup. Instead of a dedicated 10x lens, the S26 Ultra uses a 50 MP 5x camera with a wider aperture. You can still achieve pretty good results when using 10x zoom thanks to Samsung's image processing and the new image sensor powering that camera.







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Video has also received a major upgrade, and one of the most important additions is APV support. APV is Samsung’s pro-oriented video format designed to capture higher-quality footage with more data preserved for editing while giving you control over quality levels and file sizes. On the S26 Ultra , Samsung pairs this with higher-end video features like up to 8K at 30 fps, 4K 120fps, improved HDR handling, and more advanced stabilization processing than what the S22 Ultra can offer.





Battery Life and Charging

Same capacity, but a very different experience









Both phones use a 5,000 mAh battery, but judging by our battery test results from last year's model, it is safe to assume that the S26 Ultra will have much better battery life than the S22 Ultra.





PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5000 mAh 7h 35min 20h 10min 9h 54min 9h 17min Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5000 mAh 5h 24min 13h 17min 7h 27min 7h 15min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5000 mAh 0h 49min Untested 78% Untested Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 2min Untested 66% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



The S22 Ultra’s chips were not known for their great efficiency, and many owners remember that generation as one with inconsistent battery life. The S26 Ultra benefits from a far more efficient 3 nm platform, plus better display efficiency and software optimization, so real-world endurance should be on a completely different level even at the same capacity.



Charging is also meaningfully improved. Samsung moves to Super Fast Charging 3.0 at 60W, and it also upgrades wireless charging to the 25W tier while keeping Wireless PowerShare. The S22 Ultra’s chips were not known for their great efficiency, and many owners remember that generation as one with inconsistent battery life. Thebenefits from a far more efficient 3 nm platform, plus better display efficiency and software optimization, so real-world endurance should be on a completely different level even at the same capacity.Charging is also meaningfully improved. Samsung moves to Super Fast Charging 3.0 at 60W, and it also upgrades wireless charging to the 25W tier while keeping Wireless PowerShare.









Specs Comparison









Summary







