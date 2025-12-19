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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: All the differences

Four years later, the Ultra experience has massively improved.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra rear comparison
The Galaxy S26 Ultra on the left and S22 Ultra on the right. | Image by PhoneArena

Four years ago, Samsung gave us the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It marked the full return of the built-in S Pen and completed the merger between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note identities. It also leaned heavily into extreme zoom with a dedicated 10x periscope camera, setting the tone for Samsung’s Ultra camera ambitions at the time.

Now, Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked, with retail availability beginning in early March. This is a four-generation leap, so a lot has changed with Samsung's Ultra model.

You are getting a brighter and tougher display with unique features, a far more efficient and powerful Snapdragon chipset (globally), improved thermals with a new vapor chamber, faster wired and wireless charging speeds, and a camera system that has shifted toward a more practical zoom and natural image processing.

Below is a detailed breakdown of what upgrading from the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the Galaxy S26 Ultra actually means in practice.

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Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra differences:

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S22 Ultra
6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1–120Hz6.8-inch QHD+ OLED, 1–120Hz
Up to 2,600 nits peak brightnessPeaks at around ~1,750 nits
Gorilla Glass Armor 2 with anti-reflectionGorilla Glass Victus+
Privacy Display modes (pixel-level side-angle protection)No privacy viewing mode
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy (3 nm) in all regionsSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 in select regions, Exynos 2200 elsewhere
Improved thermals with a new vapor chamberOlder thermal system, more throttling under load
200 MP main with f/1.4 aperture108 MP main with f/1.8 aperture
50 MP ultrawide and modern 5x telephoto system12 MP ultrawide and dedicated 10x periscope
Super Fast Charging 3.0 (60W), up to ~75% in about 30 minutesSlower wired charging experience
Super Fast Wireless Charging (25W tier) plus Wireless PowerShare15W wireless plus Wireless PowerShare
APV pro video format support (up to 8K at 30 fps)No APV support
Android 16 and One UI 8 with seven years of supportLaunched with Android 12, nearing final OS updates
Armor Aluminum 2 frameArmor Aluminum frame

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

From Note-inspired bulk to a slimmer Ultra


The Galaxy S22 Ultra was big, sharp-edged, and unapologetically boxy. It absolutely nailed the “Note replacement” vibe, but it also made itself known every time you used it one-handed, every time you carried it in a pocket, and especially during long days.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra still has that Note DNA, including the built-in S Pen, but it trims the profile in a way that should be immediately obvious if you are coming from an S22 Ultra. It drops to 7.9 mm thickness and 214 grams, compared to 8.9 mm and 229 grams for the S22 Ultra. That combination of a full millimeter shaved off and a meaningful weight reduction changes how the phone feels when you use it daily.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S22 Ultra
Thickness
7.9 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm
Dimensions
163.6 x 78.1 mm		Dimensions
163.3 x 77.9 mm
Weight
214 grams		Weight
229 grams

Samsung also changed the camera housing this year. The S26 Ultra adopts a unified camera island with vertically aligned lenses, replacing the older protruding-camera look. It still keeps IP68 protection and the integrated S Pen, so you are not losing any of the core Ultra identity in exchange for the slimmer body.

Display Differences



The Galaxy S22 Ultra already had a great 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 1–120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. But the S26 Ultra adds a series of upgrades that bring the user experience ot new heights.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ panel with peak brightness rated at 2,600 nits, which is a significant jump over the S22 Ultra’s roughly ~1,750 nits. Just as important, the S26 Ultra pairs that panel with Gorilla Glass Armor 2 and an anti-reflective coating, which helps keep the display readable outdoors by reducing glare instead of just brute-forcing it through brightness alone.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S22 Ultra
Size
6.9"
Size
6.8"
Brightness
3000 nits (peak)		Brightness
1750 nits (peak)

A new addition this year is Privacy Display. It is a pixel-level viewing protection mode with Standard and Maximum settings, designed to reduce side-angle visibility while keeping the screen clear head-on. In practice, this is meant to help with shoulder surfing in public spaces. Making it even better is the fact that you can customize when it activates, be it in a specific app or during a specific action like typing your PIN.

Display Measurements:




Performance and Software

A massive generational leap, plus better sustained performance


The Galaxy S22 Ultra launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in select regions and Exynos 2200 elsewhere. Both chips were known for running hot and throttling, which affected everything from using the camera, longer navigation sessions and, of course, gaming.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra runs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy worldwide, built on a refined 3 nm process by Qualcomm. Samsung also backs the new chip with a redesigned thermal system, including a new vapor chamber to keep performance strong for longer before heat forces the phone to pull back.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S22 Ultra
Chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5		Chip
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200
Process
3nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
12/256GB
12/512GB
12/1TB
16/1TB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 pr 4.1 storage		RAM, Storage
8/128GB
12/256GB
12/512GB
12/1TB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 3.1 storage

On the software side, the S26 Ultra launches on Android 16 with One UI 8 and comes with seven years of OS and security updates. The S22 Ultra is nearing the end of its support lifecycle, which by itself is a major reason you might want to start looking to upgrade. The S26 Ultra also adds newer connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, plus satellite emergency messaging support.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra3753
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra1656
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra11259
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra3551
View all


GPU Performance:


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra7801
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra2203
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra3741
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra1624
View all

Camera

From the 108 MP era to a refined 200 MP main camera and better zoom


The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera system was ambitious for its time, especially with a dedicated 10x periscope. In 2026, the S22 Ultra's limitations are most visible in low-light scenarios, but also when using its secondary cameras.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra modernizes things with a main camera powered by a 200 MP sensor. This generation also upgrades things with a wider f/1.4 aperture, which should pull in more light and improve low-light detail and dynamic range. The ultrawide is the same 50 MP one introduced with last year's model, which is sharper than the old 12 MP ultrawide on the S22 Ultra.

Samsung also continues the Ultra line’s shift toward a more practical telephoto setup. Instead of a dedicated 10x lens, the S26 Ultra uses a 50 MP 5x camera with a wider aperture. You can still achieve pretty good results when using 10x zoom thanks to Samsung's image processing and the new image sensor powering that camera.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S22 Ultra
Main
200 MP, f/1.4 aperture
25 mm
1/1.3" sensor size		Main
108 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.33" sensor size
Ultrawide
50 MP, f/1.9
13 mm
1/2.5" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/2.55" sensor size
3x Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67mm)
1/3.94" sensor size		3x telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (70mm)
1/3.52" sensor size
5x telephoto
50 MP, f/2.8
5X zoom (111mm)
1/2.5" sensor size		10x telephoto
10 MP, f/4.9
10X zoom (230mm)
1/3.52" sensor size

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Video has also received a major upgrade, and one of the most important additions is APV support. APV is Samsung’s pro-oriented video format designed to capture higher-quality footage with more data preserved for editing while giving you control over quality levels and file sizes. On the S26 Ultra, Samsung pairs this with higher-end video features like up to 8K at 30 fps, 4K 120fps, improved HDR handling, and more advanced stabilization processing than what the S22 Ultra can offer.

Battery Life and Charging

Same capacity, but a very different experience


Both phones use a 5,000 mAh battery, but judging by our battery test results from last year's model, it is safe to assume that the S26 Ultra will have much better battery life than the S22 Ultra.

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
5000 mAh
 7h 35min 20h 10min 9h 54min 9h 17min
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5000 mAh
 5h 24min 13h 17min 7h 27min 7h 15min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
5000 mAh
 0h 49min Untested 78% Untested
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 2min Untested 66% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


The S22 Ultra’s chips were not known for their great efficiency, and many owners remember that generation as one with inconsistent battery life. The S26 Ultra benefits from a far more efficient 3 nm platform, plus better display efficiency and software optimization, so real-world endurance should be on a completely different level even at the same capacity.

Charging is also meaningfully improved. Samsung moves to Super Fast Charging 3.0 at 60W, and it also upgrades wireless charging to the 25W tier while keeping Wireless PowerShare.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S22 Ultra
Battery size
5,000 mAh		Battery size
5,000 mAh
Charging speeds
60W wired
25W wireless charging
USB-C 3.2
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C 3.2

Specs Comparison


Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Design
Dimensions
163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm (~10 mm with camera bump) 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm (~10.50 mm with camera bump)
Weight
214.0 g 229.0 g
Display
Size
6.9-inch 6.8-inch
Type
Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SM8850-1-AD (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SM8450 (4 nm)
International version - Samsung Exynos 2200 (4 nm)
Memory
12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/1024GB 		8GB (LPDDR5)/128GB (UFS 3.1)
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1024GB
Battery
Type
5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 60.0W
Wireless: 15.0W 		Wired: 45.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Summary



The Galaxy S26 Ultra is a great time to upgrade from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

You get a slimmer and lighter design, a brighter and more usable display with Gorilla Glass Armor 2 and anti-reflection, and a Privacy Display mode. You also get a massive performance leap with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, backed by a new vapor chamber and updated thermal materials for stronger sustained performance.

The camera system shifts from the older 108 MP and 10x era into a modern 200 MP setup with f/1.4 optics, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a more practical 50 MP 5x telephoto designed to cover common zoom ranges while still delivering “optical-quality” longer zoom results.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra still works, but it is definitely beginning to show its age now, especially considering that it is at the end of its software support. If you decide to stick with it, it will continue getting security patches for one more year, so you would at least be safe while waiting to see the Galaxy S27 Ultra in 2027.
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Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
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