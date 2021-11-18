Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: What to expect?

Looking to find out more about the S22? You can check out these articles here:

Galaxy S22 camera: How many megapixels will it be?

Galaxy S22 camera: When is it launching?

The megapixels in the Galaxy S22 series will probably remain mostly the same, with the sole exception of the main camera on the Galaxy S22 and S22+. For both of those, the new ISOCELL GN5 50MP sensor is expected to be featured.The Galaxy S22 Ultra will keep its 108MP main camera sensor, albeit a bit improved for higher detail in the full 108MP mode. The two telephoto cameras are said to be 10MP while the ultrawide could be 12MP.Rumors about the launch of the Galaxy S22 have been very mixed. Some say that it should launch in January 2022, as did the S21 in 2021. However, others claim that it will arrive in the second week of February due to the chip shortage issue and the expected launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.Either way, it is not that much of a significant difference between the two predictions, so you shouldn’t bother yourself with the specifics here. If you are excited about the new Galaxy flagship series, you will surely get to see it in that time frame.