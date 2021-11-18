Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera: What to expect?0
Judging by the leaks, it would seem that the Galaxy S22 series from Samsung will finally bring some noteworthy changes to the flagship lineup. We expect new and improved sensors to be featured in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and the regular model.
With that said, if you want to jump with us on the next hype train and delve deeper into the leaks, here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera so far.
Galaxy S22 camera summary:
Camera
Rear
Quad camera
Yes
Yes
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.33"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Second camera
10 MP (Telephoto)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 10.0x; Aperture size: F4.9; Sensor size: 1/3.52"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Sensor size: 1/3.52"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Fourth camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Video recording
Yes
Yes
Yes
Galaxy S22 Ultra camera
With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it seems Samsung will mostly stick to its guns. The reliable Samsung tipster IceUniverse claims that the South Korean tech giant will be keeping the 108MP HM3 main sensor found inside the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Besides that, the S22’s main camera will also be similar to that of the S21 in its 1/1.33-inch size, 0.8-micron pixels, and f/1.8 aperture.
As for all three other snappers on the S22 Ultra’s back, we expect both telephoto cameras will come with new 10MP Sony sensors with the same 1/3.52-inch size. The 3X optical zoom is said to have an f/2.4 aperture, while the periscope one will come with a 10x optical zoom and f/4.9 aperture.
With the ultra-wide-angle camera, Samsung is likely to stick to the same 12MP sensor from last year. The 1/2.55-inch size and f/2.2 aperture will also remain the same as that in the S21 Ultra.
Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ camera
When it comes to the camera improvements in the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, the changes are rumored to be much more apparent compared to the Ultra model. Samsung is said to pair the main back camera with the new 1/1.57" 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor, according to IceUniverse.
Besides the 50MP, the ISOCELL GN5 also comes with 1.0-micron pixel size. Its best characteristic, however, is its super-fast focusing speed. The main culprit for that speed is the Dual Pixel Pro technology, which allows for instantaneous focusing.
These specs mean that if the Galaxy S22 and S22+ do, in fact, get the GN5 sensor, both will be capable of video at 8K 30fps, 4K 120fps, and FHD 240fps. In addition, Samsung says the GN5 will deliver balanced shots, crisp and clear low-light images.
That being said, the tech giant wouldn’t exactly be opting for the best if it chooses to use the ISOCELL GN5 for the regular S22 models. The ISOCELL GN2, for example, is a better option as it offers a huge 1/1.12" sensor, larger 1.4-micron pixels, and defaults at 12.5MP mode. If Samsung does decide to go with the GN5, then that could be a way to keep the Galaxy S22 and S22+ prices low.
As for the other two snappers on the back, there is a possibility they stay the same as those on the S21 series. In particular, that would be a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto camera.
How many cameras does the Galaxy S22 have?
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the one with the most striking visual changes this year, at least when it comes to the layout of the camera array. The latest leaked images and renders show us that the camera island will become a thing of the past. Instead, the lenses will boldly protrude from the body.
The set of shooters on the back of the S22 Ultra will number four in total—just like in its predecessor. More specifically—an ultra-wide, wide, 3X telephoto, and a 10X telephoto with periscope zoom.
On the other hand, leaked images of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ we’ve had so far portray a less drastic redesign compared to that of the Ultra model. The camera island is still present, and the three-camera layout will remain similar to that of the Galaxy S21 and S21+. Of course, there is the selfie snapper on the front, as well.
The three snappers on the back will presumably be ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto. As mentioned above, apart from the main camera, we don’t expect the other two to see any significant improvements.
Galaxy S22 camera: How many megapixels will it be?
The megapixels in the Galaxy S22 series will probably remain mostly the same, with the sole exception of the main camera on the Galaxy S22 and S22+. For both of those, the new ISOCELL GN5 50MP sensor is expected to be featured.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will keep its 108MP main camera sensor, albeit a bit improved for higher detail in the full 108MP mode. The two telephoto cameras are said to be 10MP while the ultrawide could be 12MP.
Galaxy S22 camera: When is it launching?
Rumors about the launch of the Galaxy S22 have been very mixed. Some say that it should launch in January 2022, as did the S21 in 2021. However, others claim that it will arrive in the second week of February due to the chip shortage issue and the expected launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.
Either way, it is not that much of a significant difference between the two predictions, so you shouldn’t bother yourself with the specifics here. If you are excited about the new Galaxy flagship series, you will surely get to see it in that time frame.