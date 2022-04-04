LG's dead one year later: commercial failure or suicide in the name of weirdness?

6.0 LG PRADA II The Good Keeps the design language of the original

Plays DivX videos

A good music player and high-quality sound

Usable QWERTY keyboard

Captures videos with high resolution and quality The Bad The build quality does not meet its price

The multi-touch screen is almost unusable

The images that you can take with the camera are worthless

The browser is slow and hard to work with

Poor battery

LG’s smartphone metamorphoses





8.0 LG Optimus The Good Superb performance

Good call quality

Plays Xvid The Bad Has a resistive screen

Does not play most of the popular video formats

8.5 LG Quantum The Good Usable QWERTY keyboard

Solid construction The Bad Interface not fully optimized for landscape

Hard to press shift & function keys

8.5 LG Optimus 2X The Good The most powerful Android phone on the market for now

Records and plays Full HD 1080p video

Easy to use full-featured HDMI port The Bad Average camera quality

A tad on the large side

9.0 Google Nexus 4 The Good Phenomenal price point

New features with Android 4.2 JB The Bad No memory expansion

No LTE version

Underwhelming still and video capturing quality

9.4 LG G2 The Good Very large screen

Ultra-powerful chipset

Great camera with 1080p video recording at 60 fps The Bad A bit bulky

Uninspired design

9.2 LG G3 The Good Massive screen with great resolution

Elegant design

Well-organized user interface with a plethora of features The Bad Bulky

Exhibits some UI lag

Some gimmicky features

Lack of stereo speakers

Reliability struggles or how to kill a successful smartphone brand





9.0 LG G4 The Good Camera captures some slick looking photos

Higher degree of sophistication thanks to the new leather back

Removable battery & microSD card slot The Bad Slightly longer, wider, and heavier than the G3

Color temperature is a cold ~8000K

Underperforming graphics processing

8.5 Google Nexus 5X The Good Great performance

Versatile camera that’s very adaptable to the conditions

Superior color accuracy with the screen

Pretty fast recharge time

Affordable cost

Responsive fingerprint sensor

Contextually-aware Google Now on Tap feature The Bad Dull-looking design

No expandable storage

Doesn’t come with USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable

Shaky looking video capture

Underpowered internal speaker

Subpar call quality

LG's suicide in the name of quirkiness





8.3 LG G5 The Good Fingerprint scanner is fast and accurate

The display can get extremely bright

The interface has been redesigned and now looks dignified

Very fluid overall, great performance in games

Camera delivers great photos both during the day and night

Offers native integration with the LG Friends accessories

You get 100GB of Google Drive storage for 2 years The Bad Rather uncomfortable to hold due to the slippery matte back

The placement of the fingerprint scanner is not optimal

The display is overly cold and off target in color reproduction

Indoor photos are soft and occasionally with white balance issues

Always On Display is too dim

When the QWERTY physical keyboard gave way to on-screen keyboards, LG struggled to find a bestseller for a while. In the years after the first iPhone, the Korean company tried to establish itself in many things. On one hand, it started to focus more on cameras, introducing the LG KU990, which had an impressive for the time 5MP camera with flash and image stabilization and was popular in Europe.On the other hand, it continued with the quirky designs in the shape of the LG Prada and the LG Crystal, both of which were beautiful, but also pretty weird-looking, and not very user-friendly.It looked as if LG lost its brand identity again, as it had a vastly colorful phone lineup consisting of very different devices from one another. This meant that LG phones weren’t as memorable as before, because the range often had not much in common in terms of looks and sometimes even features across the different models.It was time to ditch feature phones, it was time for LG to come up with its first true smartphone.The first widely popular smartphone from the Korean brand was the LG Optimus GT 540. This phone debuted the Optimus name and seemed to have looks heavily inspired by the company's Chocolate era. It was once again a phone liked by lots of female customers, as it had a quirky yet stylish design that featured metallic-looking plastic and tiny physical call and home buttons.The screen was tiny, only three inches, and of a very low resolution. The camera was a 3MP sensor, and I remember it almost always struggling to focus. This phone ran Android 1.6 out of the box and received an update for Android 2.1. All of this, combined with an affordable price tag turned LG into one of the major smartphone players overnight.LG then went to release its first Windows Phone-powered smartphones, the LG Optimus 7 and 7Q (also known as the Quantum). While the phones were nice, and the software ran very smoothly, the operating system was nowhere near ready to compete with iOS and Android because of its lack of apps. Unfortunately, as many of you know, this continued to be the system’s main problem until its bitter end.The Korean brand quickly realized that Android is the way to go, and focused almost entirely on developing Android phones and new system features for its lineup. LG now wanted to innovate, rather than create something pretty, but dull to use.The LG Optimus 2X is a clear example of the company wanting to be the first at something. It was the first publicly available phone with a dual-core processor, which was a huge deal at the time. It featured a pretty good 4-inch display, a very impressive 8MP camera, and a whole 512MB of RAM, which was rather large for the beginning of 2011.LG followed with the first smartphone capable of filming in 3D with… you guessed it, the LG Optimus 3D. This phone also had a bigger by 0.3-inch display than the Optimus 2X, which was supposed to be able to screen 3D videos, although, in real life, the effect was pretty insignificant to the naked eye.The day came when LG had a winner on its hands. The LG Optimus G was LG’s first Android phone polished enough to compete even with the iPhone 5. Also known as the LG Eclipse, this phone featured 4G LTE connectivity, an amazing high-resolution 4.7-inch screen, a nice camera, lots of RAM, and a powerful Snapdragon S4 processor. Combined with LG’s custom user interface full of mostly-useful features, it was one of the best LG phones of all time.This phone was also the one used for the basis of the popular LG Nexus 4, which was a massive commercial success, with its clean-looking design, stylish glass back, and stock Android experience. Let’s also not forget that it was way cheaper than the iPhone 5 and the Galaxy S3.LG followed less than a year later with what’s now regarded by fans as its best phones ever, the LG G2, and the Nexus 5, which also shared internals. Both of these featured bigger FullHD displays with larger batteries and more powerful processors. But the LG G2 was the true ground-breaking smartphone of the two. With its volume and power buttons located on its back for better ergonomics, tiny bezels, and one of the best cameras ever put in a phone, LG quickly sold millions of the device.This was the time when LG also started to develop tablets. The first LG G Pads were good, but like many other Android tablets, they struggled to come out of the shadow of the iPad, and the Korean manufacturer exited the market a couple of years later.LG’s most successful smartphone to this day is the LG G3. It shared a similar philosophy to its predecessor, but with a QuadHD resolution display, an even better camera, and more appealing commercial looks. This phone gave Apple and Samsung a run for their money.Unfortunately, the LG G3 was also the phone with which LG’s downward spiral into oblivion started.While more than 10 million LG G3 units were sold, this phone left a sour taste in many of its owners. It consistently experienced issues with its software optimization. Users reported the phone is often warm to the touch, turns off randomly, has audio and call issues, and apps like the camera crash a lot. The user interface was also pretty laggy at times.This was very inconsistent with LG’s previous flagship phone feedback and started ruining the brand’s reputation.Rather than fix the issues properly, LG made yet another mistake with the LG G4. This phone was an overall improvement over its predecessor, with it having fixed most of the performance issues, but software optimization and reliability were once again unsatisfactory for the most part.The now infamous boot loop issue first appeared in the LG G4. This problem experienced by many users across the globe consisted of the device being unable to turn on, and staying stuck at the booting screen or constantly restarting. No fix was in sight, and even LG wasn’t sure of the cause of the problem.Things quickly turned from bad to terrible, when the LG G4-based Nexus 5X started to experience the same problem. The company later admitted the issue was hardware-related and caused by “loose contact between components", which meant it wasn’t fixable via a software update.Consumers were outraged by LG. The issue was experienced in even more generations of LG phones, up until the G6 and V30, which are two generations newer than the G4, yikes.After years of bad luck in terms of reliability, LG was never the same, as popular opinion was that its smartphones were problematic, with poor service support, and hard to sell due to huge depreciation. Samsung had won.As mentioned earlier, LG was always one to experiment heavily with new technology. The company tried anything to distinguish itself from the rest and make a breakthrough. It introduced different form factors, weird and unwanted features, new camera concepts, and display advancements.The first time LG experimented with a different form factor was with its LG G5. This phone was the first LG flagship with a unibody design, but for some reason, the company felt that people would miss being able to pop out their battery. That’s why it came up with what was called a ‘modular’ design. The LG G5 had a bottom plastic module that popped off together with the battery.LG also introduced modular parts that took advantage of this design. The user was able to switch modules to add different functionality to the smartphone. There was even a VR headset made specifically for the G5.There was a problem though. Pretty much no one asked for such modules. See, at the time, unibody phones were clearly the way to go, as they had bigger batteries and stronger bodies. Not many people missed swapping batteries, so the market for such a flagship phone was pretty much non-existent. The modules themselves were also not the easiest to use.