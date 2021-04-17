More evidence that LG Rollable was pretty far in production before it was cancelled
The device, which was known by model number LM-R910VM, was apparently certified by the NFC Forum on January 5, which implies it was on track for its rumored March launch at that time.
Over a week ago, some images of LG Rollable's production variant were also seen online.
Prior to that, in March, before the company had formally announced its decision to exit the smartphone market, the handset was reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website.
According to a teaser video shared by LG in January, the device was going to have a tablet-like form factor. Its screen would have expanded from the right side.
But alas, it was not meant to be. LG has said it will continue to make smartphones through the second quarter to fulfil contractual obligations, but it doesn't look like it will go ahead with the Rollable. It could have been one of the best phones of 2021.
The South Korean company is now in the process of winding down its smartphone business and plans to formally exit the market by July 31.
The manufacturer has assured existing customers that it will continue providing software support for three years and has also revealed the name of the devices that will be upgraded to Android 12 and Android 13.
Previously, Samsung was also expected to reveal a rollable handset this year but that doesn't look to be happening for a while.
Recently, TCL showed off a hybrid foldable rollable concept phone, but it's unlikely to enter production anytime soon.
