Everyday companion Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is $100 off and an even smarter buy right now
AI features, stylus in the box, and excellent visuals — the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a very capable tablet. And now, you can get it for $100 off.
Why pay an arm and a leg for a flagship tablet when the highly capable Lenovo Idea Tab Pro gives you all the essentials and is sweetly discounted right now? Yep, the Lenovo Store has launched another fantastic $100 discount on this well-rounded Android tablet with some Gemini AI features. That brings it to just $289.99 from its $389.99 list price — an attractive promo we haven’t seen in almost a month.
And sure — this bad boy can’t rival options from the Galaxy Tab S series or the premium iPad Pro M4. But compared to the Google Pixel Tablet, it’s a very decent choice, offering solid performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC.
Audio quality shouldn’t be half bad either. The device packs four JBL speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive listening experience. Couple that with a hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired charging speed, and you’ve got the perfect everyday tablet.
However you look at it, the Idea Tab Pro is one of the best budget tablets. Offering an excellent visual experience and decent horsepower, it’s perfect for everyday use. Even better, now that it’s $100 cheaper than usual, it’s an even smarter purchase for users on a budget. If you feel tempted, now’s the time to act.
Unlike Google’s tablet, this fella also provides a buttery-smooth scrolling experience with its 144Hz refresh rate. Plus, you can expect sharp visuals, as the 12.7-inch display has a 3K resolution. This alone makes the Idea Tab Pro a perfect entertainment and study companion. With AI extras like Circle to Search, daily browsing is much more seamless.
All of that arrives in a slim design and metal chassis that gives you a premium feel. Plus, it has a sturdy build for peace of mind. Additionally, while OS upgrades are not planned beyond Android 16, security support is set to continue until 2029.
