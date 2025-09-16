Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Lenovo's Legion Tab Gen 3 gets a tempting $120 discount in this featured sale

Enjoy powerful performance in a compact form factor at deeply discounted prices with this Lenovo featured sale.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 on a white background.
It’s been almost a month since the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 dropped to its best price at the official store. If you missed that chance to save, fret not! Lenovo has once again launched a splendid offer that mobile gamers should definitely check out. While it’s not available at its lowest price right now, the Tab Gen 3 certainly is way more exciting at $120 off its original $549.99 price.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: save $120

$429 99
$549 99
$120 off (22%)
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is once again in the spotlight, thanks to Lenovo's featured sale. Right now, the mobile gaming companion with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power can be yours for $120 off its original price. This is a pretty sweet and exclusive offer, so be sure to check it our before it vanishes.
Buy at Lenovo

What makes this promo even more attractive is that major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy aren’t offering significant discounts at the time of writing. So, if you’re after a powerful and compact gaming companion, this featured deal should absolutely be on your radar.

This slate might be much less popular than the iPad Pro M4 or the new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, but it’s actually a very capable device. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, it runs demanding titles like a breeze, providing a lag-free and responsive experience.

The Android tablet is also quite compact, thanks to its 8.8-inch 2.5K display. That makes it perfect for on-the-go entertainment, while the 165Hz refresh rate gives you exceptionally fluid scrolling.

But that’s not all — the tablet also boasts an advanced cooling system to ensure long gaming sessions won’t cause major throttling, as well as a 6,550mAh battery. As if that’s not enough, it packs dual USB-C ports and bypass charging.

All of that is encompassed in a slim, full-metal body, making your mobile gaming companion quite durable in the long run. And with three years of continuous software support (until Android 17), plus security patches until 2028, it’ll stay reliable in the years to come.

All things considered, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a pretty well-rounded mobile entertainment companion. Now available with a super-sweet $120 discount, it becomes even harder to resist. Grab yours at the official Lenovo Store while it lasts.

