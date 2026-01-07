OnePlus 15T may pack an even larger battery than previously expected
OnePlus is reportedly adding a giant battery to its small-screen flagship,
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OnePlus 13T | Image credit – OnePlus
We’ve already heard many details about the upcoming OnePlus 15T. The successor to the OnePlus 13T, which was launched as the OnePlus 13s in India, shapes up to be among the most exciting smaller flagship smartphones, and a new leak makes it sound even better.
OnePlus 15T may feature a 7,500 mAh battery
OnePlus may use an even larger battery for the OnePlus 15T than previously thought. According to a new report (source in Chinese) from prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, the device will pack a battery with a capacity of about 7,500 mAh. The goal is for the OnePlus 15T to have the largest battery in a small-screen phone.
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The leaker has confirmed the specs we’ve already heard of. The device may have a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. The panel is likely going to be LTPS instead of an LTPO. There will be an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display and a 50MP telephoto camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL JN5 sensor. The device may have a metal frame.
Relatively small, relatively soon
The OnePlus 13T didn't have a global launch. | Image by Image credit – OnePlus
OnePlus may plan to launch the OnePlus 15T around April, which is a bit after the iPhone 17e, Samsung Galaxy A57, and Google Pixel 10A reach the market. Those are all relatively small phones at lower prices, which may compete with the OnePlus 15T.
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What is the battery size you’d prefer on your phone?
About 5,000 mAh is enough
4.26%
Around 6,000 mAh for me
23.4%
At least 7,000 mAh
51.06%
As big as possible, even if the phone is very thick
21.28%
The battery doesn’t matter for me
0%
There’s no information on whether the OnePlus 15T will launch outside of China, though. Last year’s OnePlus 13T had an Indian version called OnePlus 13s, but it never made it to more markets. Considering that companies like Oppo and Vivo are reportedly going to launch some of their devices outside of China, it wouldn’t be a shock if OnePlus also does it.
A mid-range champion in the making
Considering the success of the OnePlus 15, I wouldn’t be surprised if the OnePlus 15T turns into one of the most exciting mid-range devices of the year. Of course, it all depends on whether OnePlus launches it outside of China, and I really hope that happens.
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