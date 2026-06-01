One of Motorola's best budget stylus phones is way cheaper than usual right now
The Moto G Stylus (2025) continues to impress, especially when it's on sale.
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This model is much easier to recommend at that price. | Image by PhoneArena
Stylus phones aren't necessarily expensive: look at the Moto G Stylus (2025). This model sits under the $400 mark, and yet it gives you all the essentials of the stylus experience. Best of all, it's now on sale at Amazon, offered for 21% off its original price.
You're looking at $84 in savings over here, which beats all ongoing discounts at rival merchants right now. For context, the Motorola Store sells it at its full price and a pair of the Moto Buds Loop, while Lenovo offers a modest $50 price cut.
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This Android phone welcomed a successor not long ago. But as we all know, the newer model sits at a $100 higher price, which makes it harder to recommend for users on a budget.
Meanwhile, the G Stylus (2025) delivers a beautiful viewing experience with its 6.7-inch OLED display. As the measurements in our Moto G Stylus (2025) review show, the device achieves excellent brightness as well.
Under the hood, the model packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. While it's not a powerhouse, the phone handles daily tasks with ease.
Interestingly, Motorola didn't add a newer chip in the Moto G Stylus (2026). So, you can rest assured the Moto G Stylus (2026) doesn't give you many improvements on the performance front.
When it comes to the camera, the handset is on par with other sub-$400 options. It features a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, giving you good-looking images with plenty of light around.
On the downside, battery life isn't excellent here. While you can expect about 24 hours of usage when you're frugal, heavier use could have you reaching for the charger way before the day is over.
Despite its unimpressive battery life, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is easy to recommend. It offers great visuals, packs a decent camera, and it's now on sale at Amazon. Grab yours and save 21% while the promo lasts.
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