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One of Motorola's best budget stylus phones is way cheaper than usual right now

The Moto G Stylus (2025) continues to impress, especially when it's on sale.

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person showcases the rear side of the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025), featuring the iconic Motorola logo.
This model is much easier to recommend at that price. | Image by PhoneArena

Stylus phones aren't necessarily expensive: look at the Moto G Stylus (2025). This model sits under the $400 mark, and yet it gives you all the essentials of the stylus experience. Best of all, it's now on sale at Amazon, offered for 21% off its original price. 

You're looking at $84 in savings over here, which beats all ongoing discounts at rival merchants right now. For context, the Motorola Store sells it at its full price and a pair of the Moto Buds Loop, while Lenovo offers a modest $50 price cut. 

Moto G Stylus (2025): save 21%
$84 off (21%)
Amazon is now selling the mid-range Moto G Stylus (2025) for 21% off its original price. That brings the phone under the $320 mark, making it one of the most affordable devices with a stylus.
Buy at Amazon
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This Android phone welcomed a successor not long ago. But as we all know, the newer model sits at a $100 higher price, which makes it harder to recommend for users on a budget.

Meanwhile, the G Stylus (2025) delivers a beautiful viewing experience with its 6.7-inch OLED display. As the measurements in our Moto G Stylus (2025) review show, the device achieves excellent brightness as well.

Under the hood, the model packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. While it's not a powerhouse, the phone handles daily tasks with ease. 

Interestingly, Motorola didn't add a newer chip in the Moto G Stylus (2026). So, you can rest assured the Moto G Stylus (2026) doesn't give you many improvements on the performance front.

When it comes to the camera, the handset is on par with other sub-$400 options. It features a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, giving you good-looking images with plenty of light around. 

On the downside, battery life isn't excellent here. While you can expect about 24 hours of usage when you're frugal, heavier use could have you reaching for the charger way before the day is over.

Despite its unimpressive battery life, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is easy to recommend. It offers great visuals, packs a decent camera, and it's now on sale at Amazon. Grab yours and save 21% while the promo lasts.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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