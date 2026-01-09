Revolutionary OnePlus Turbo 6 series goes official in China
With a monstrous 9,000mAh battery, this mid-range lineup is a complete gamechanger.
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OnePlus has pushed the limits of battery tech once again. Unveiled in China on Thursday (Jan 8, 2026), the new OnePlus Turbo 6 series is here to revolutionize how we look at battery life in smartphones.
OnePlus Turbo 6 packs 9,000mAh
Mid-range phones have never been this exciting! The new OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V deliver a breakthrough 9,000mAh battery to the mobile tech landscape, hinting at major changes in how users view battery life.
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This jaw-dropping 9,000mAh battery is nearly twice as much as the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery. It’s not just the capacity that sparks curiosity, though. OnePlus has utilized its latest Glacier Battery to deliver this monstrous capacity.
The OnePlus Nord 6 is setting new standards in battery tech | Image by Image credit—OnePlus
Co-developed with Chinese battery maker CATL, this high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon technology delivers higher energy density (763Wh/L) in a smaller physical size. And that’s exactly what enabled OnePlus to include 9,000mAh inside the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V’s relatively thin 8.5mm body that weighs just 217 grams!
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According to OnePlus, the Turbo 6 can last up to 10 hours of heavy use, which easily translates to over two days of light to moderate use. Beyond that, the mid-range lineup supports 80W wired charging speeds and 27W reverse charging. This ensures not only quick-charging capabilities, less heat, and longer battery health.
Excited about the OnePlus Turbo 6?
Of course. 9,000mAh battery sounds amazing!
52.68%
Maybe, but I'll wait for a global release first.
42.86%
9,000mAh battery is way more than I need.
4.46%
OnePlus Turbo 6 key specs
Although the battery is clearly the star of the show, the rest of the specs don’t disappoint one bit.
|OnePlus Turbo 6
|OnePlus Turbo 6V
|6.78-inch display, FHD+ resolution, AMOLED, up to 165Hz refresh rate
|6.78-inch display, FHD+ resolution, AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip
|9,000mAh battery, 80W wired, 27W reverse charging
|9,000mAh battery, 80W wired, 27W reverse charging
|50MP main camera (wide), 2MP secondary camera, 16MP front
|50MP main camera (wide), 2MP secondary camera, 16MP front
|IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
|IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
|approximately 217 grams
|approximately 215 grams
OnePlus has positioned its latest lineup as a "performance king" in the mid-range segment. Pricing reflects this idea: the Turbo 6 costs 2,099 CNY (approximately $300), while the Turbo 6V is priced at 1,899 CNY (about $270).
This combination of affordability and high-end features makes this lineup one of the most compelling options in the Chinese market right now.
Global release? Here's hoping!
TDRA listing of the OnePlus Nord 6 | Image by Image credit—TDRA
In global markets, the OnePlus Turbo 6 is likely to become the next Nord 6 (model name CPH2795). The device has appeared in the TDRA certification database, suggesting international users could indeed get to try OnePlus' revolutionary 9,000mAh battery technology.
OnePlus Nord 6 TÜV listing | Image by Image credit—The Tech Outlook
Although little is known about the OnePlus Nord 6, details from the TÜV listing (via The Tech Outlook) suggest the device will come with 80W charging and the same 9,000mAh battery. As of January 9, there's no information about the smartphone's release date.
A whole new era might be approaching
Clearly, we have entered the era of monstrous battery capacity and multi-day use. Beyond the obvious advantages of ditching nightly "wall-hugging", to me, this suggests a possible end to power banks. The crucial detail here is that the OnePlus Turbo 6 doesn't just pack a huge 9,000mAh battery: the devices are also sleek enough for a daily driver.
If industry titans like Apple and Samsung finally adopt this high-density silicon-carbon tech (or develop their own), the power bank as we know it today might just become a thing of the past.
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