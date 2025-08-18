$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Leaked iPhone 17 cases hint at "Liquid Silicone" design with lanyard support

A new rumor points to a functional shift for Apple's official cases.

Leaked images of the regular iPhone 17
Leaked images of the regular iPhone 17. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new line of "Liquid Silicone" cases alongside its upcoming iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models this fall. The information originates from leake "Majin Bu," who has a mixed track record but has in the past provided pretty accurate information, such as the Mac-like menu bar in iPadOS 26. The new cases may signal a shift in Apple's accessory strategy, focusing more on utility.

Previous images shared by the leaker, described as "official samples," showcase cases with a subtle ripple effect on the back, radiating from the MagSafe charging area. These bear a strong resemblance to the Casetify Ripple cases, but are described by the leaker as being from Apple.

The most significant new detail, however, was the inclusion of multiple cutouts designed for attaching a lanyard, which would likely be sold separately. While this feature would be a first for an official iPhone case, the concept is not entirely new for Apple. The company has previously integrated lanyard support into the charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 and, years ago, the iPod touch featured a pop-out "loop" for a wrist strap.


However, this new leak provides a look at a slightly different style. This time with a smooth texture instead of the ripples on the back. This one looks more like it could be an official iPhone case, but again, this is not confirmed.

Do you usually purchases iPhone cases directly from Apple or from third party case companies?

Vote View Result

Just like the previous leak, it has the cutouts on the bottom, presumably for attaching a lanyard. The leaker also noted that the "Liquid Silicone" cases would feature a "Liquid Glass effect," though the specifics of this remain unclear.


The introduction of an integrated lanyard system would place Apple in direct competition with established third-party brands that have perfected this functionality. Companies like Peak Design, for example, have built an entire ecosystem around their Everyday Case, which features a robust anchor link system for attaching various straps and tethers. That system is widely praised for its security and versatilitye.

I believe adding a lanyard option to official cases is a logical, if overdue, move for Apple. Users have long relied on third-party solutions for more secure handling and carrying options, especially when taking photos or navigating crowded areas. If this new "Liquid Silicone" line turns out to be legit, it will undoubtedly become a popular option among iPhone 17 owners.

