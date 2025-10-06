Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

Jeff Bezos has a new space dream, and it's bigger than you think

At Italian Tech Week, the Amazon founder painted a sci-fi-like future where millions of people live and work in space.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Amazon
Jeff Bezos has a new space dream, and it's bigger than you think
Image Credit – NASA on Unsplash

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, recently showed up at Italian Tech Week in Turin – and let's just say, he had quite the vision to share. What he described sounds less like a business plan and more like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Jeff Bezos says millions of people will live in space


According to Bezos, in the next few decades, millions of people won't just visit space – they'll live there. What's more, he says they'll be doing it by choice, not because they have to. Down here on Earth, robots will take care of most of the hard work, while massive AI data centers will orbit above.

Interestingly, this space dream doesn't exactly line up with that of another famous billionaire. Elon Musk imagines a million people living on Mars by 2050. Bezos, on the other hand, seems to be aiming for something much closer – and maybe a little more futuristic.

Big dreams? Definitely.

Huge data centers in space


Bezos also predicted that enormous data centers will be built in space within the next 10 to 20 years. His reasoning? Up there, solar power never runs out – so these data centers could easily outperform the ones we have on Earth.

Would you ever live in space if it became possible?

Vote View Result

Right now, data centers for AI use a ton of electricity and water to stay cool. So, the idea of moving them into orbit isn't entirely new – but Bezos seems confident it'll happen sooner than most people think.

He also said that this move toward building in space is part of a larger trend – using space not just to explore, but to make life on Earth better.

Sounds exciting… but is it realistic?


I'll admit, it's fascinating stuff. Still, a part of me doubts I'll see this in my lifetime. But then again – look how far we've come in just 15 years. I still remember my old, clunky PC running Windows 98 (and crashing every other minute). Now, my iPhone is more powerful than that entire computer ever was.

So who knows? Maybe some of us will end up living in space one day. Not me, though – I'm far too attached to forests and fresh air for that.

Jeff Bezos has a new space dream, and it&#039;s bigger than you think

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile must meet this FCC test by Q1 2026 or return spectrum to the FCC

by Alan Friedman • 1

At $120 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is just too good to pass up

by Preslav Mladenov • 1

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s replacement is basically etched in stone

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless