Jeff Bezos has a new space dream, and it's bigger than you think

Image Credit – NASA on Unsplash



Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, recently showed up at Italian Tech Week in Turin – and let's just say, he had quite the vision to share. What he described sounds less like a business plan and more like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.





Jeff Bezos says millions of people will live in space





Interestingly, this space dream doesn't exactly line up with that of another famous billionaire. Elon Musk imagines a million people living on Mars by 2050. Bezos, on the other hand, seems to be aiming for something much closer – and maybe a little more futuristic.





Big dreams? Definitely.





Huge data centers in space





Bezos also predicted that enormous data centers will be built in space within the next 10 to 20 years. His reasoning? Up there, solar power never runs out – so these data centers could easily outperform the ones we have on Earth.

Would you ever live in space if it became possible? Absolutely — sign me up Maybe, if Earth gets too crowded Only for a short visit No way, I'm staying right here on Earth Absolutely — sign me up 0% Maybe, if Earth gets too crowded 100% Only for a short visit 0% No way, I'm staying right here on Earth 0%

He also said that this move toward building in space is part of a larger trend – using space not just to explore, but to make life on Earth better.

Sounds exciting… but is it realistic?





So who knows? Maybe some of us will end up living in space one day. Not me, though – I'm far too attached to forests and fresh air for that.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Recommended Stories Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years!is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

According to Bezos, in the next few decades, millions of people won't just visit space – they'll live there. What's more, he says they'll be doing it by choice, not because they have to. Down here on Earth, robots will take care of most of the hard work, while massive AI data centers will orbit above.Right now, data centers for AI use a ton of electricity and water to stay cool. So, the idea of moving them into orbit isn't entirely new – but Bezos seems confident it'll happen sooner than most people think.I'll admit, it's fascinating stuff. Still, a part of me doubts I'll see this in my lifetime. But then again – look how far we've come in just 15 years. I still remember my old, clunky PC running Windows 98 (and crashing every other minute). Now, my iPhone is more powerful than that entire computer ever was.