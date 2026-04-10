It's the end for the first unionized Apple Store that forced Cupertino to raise wages, but it's not what you think
The Towson Town Center mall conditions are simply "worsening".
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The Apple Store in the Towson Town Center mall. | Image by Apple
The first Apple Store where workers unionized will be shut down. The union is outraged by what Apple has decided to do… but the whole situation might be different from what it looks like to be.
The Apple Store in question is the one located in the Towson Town Center mall, Maryland.
Reuters reports that the Cupertino giant has described the decision as "difficult".
While nobody (but Apple big shots) knows the true reasons behind the closure, the real story might have to do with thieves.
The decision to shut down its Towson store comes in light of "worsening conditions" and the "departure of several retailers", Apple claims.
While the company doesn't explicitly describe what these "worsening conditions" are in simple terms, I'd bet a serious amount of money that they're talking about criminals who are "hunting" in or around the mall itself.
Have you been to Baltimore recently?
Things are changing. | Image by Apple
The Apple Store in question is the one located in the Towson Town Center mall, Maryland.
Reuters reports that the Cupertino giant has described the decision as "difficult".
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The affected Towson workers could try to apply for open roles at the company, Apple has confirmed. This is apparently not good enough for the IAM Union (International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers), which the Towson Apple Store joined in 2022.
The report states that the IAM Union is "exploring all legal options" and that Apple's move is a "cynical attempt to bust the union".
While nobody (but Apple big shots) knows the true reasons behind the closure, the real story might have to do with thieves.
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Worsening conditions
The decision to shut down its Towson store comes in light of "worsening conditions" and the "departure of several retailers", Apple claims.
While the company doesn't explicitly describe what these "worsening conditions" are in simple terms, I'd bet a serious amount of money that they're talking about criminals who are "hunting" in or around the mall itself.
Numerous Reddit users (here and here) point out that the Towson mall is plagued by thieves and walking out of an Apple Store with an Apple-branded bag can be problematic at times.
Hence, Apple wouldn't want to be operating in such conditions.
The aforementioned report says that Apple might put the kibosh on their stores located in Trumbull Mall in Connecticut and in the North County Mall in California, but nothing is official right now.
After threatening to strike, the Towson Apple Store workers got what they wanted in mid-2024.
The three-year contract (it was meant to last until mid-2027) introduced more structured scheduling, aiming to give both full-time and part-time staff better predictability and protection in their work hours.
Pay was also a major focus, with average raises of around 10% spread across the duration of the deal, along with higher starting wages for most roles.
Why is Apple closing the Towson store?
More Apple Stores closed?
The aforementioned report says that Apple might put the kibosh on their stores located in Trumbull Mall in Connecticut and in the North County Mall in California, but nothing is official right now.
Why unionize?
After threatening to strike, the Towson Apple Store workers got what they wanted in mid-2024.
The three-year contract (it was meant to last until mid-2027) introduced more structured scheduling, aiming to give both full-time and part-time staff better predictability and protection in their work hours.
Pay was also a major focus, with average raises of around 10% spread across the duration of the deal, along with higher starting wages for most roles.
Beyond that, the agreement placed limits on how much the company could rely on external contractors, while also introducing severance protections to offer workers more security if things go south.
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