Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

It's the end for the first unionized Apple Store that forced Cupertino to raise wages, but it's not what you think

The Towson Town Center mall conditions are simply "worsening".

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple
Apple Store in a mall.
The Apple Store in the Towson Town Center mall. | Image by Apple
The first Apple Store where workers unionized will be shut down. The union is outraged by what Apple has decided to do… but the whole situation might be different from what it looks like to be.

Have you been to Baltimore recently?




The Apple Store in question is the one located in the Towson Town Center mall, Maryland.

Reuters reports that the Cupertino giant has described the decision as "difficult".

Recommended For You
The affected Towson workers could try to apply for open ​roles at the company, Apple has confirmed. This is apparently not good enough for the IAM Union (International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers), which the Towson Apple Store joined in 2022.

The report states that the IAM Union is "exploring all legal options" and that Apple's move is a "cynical attempt to bust the union".

While nobody (but Apple big shots) knows the true reasons behind the closure, the real story might have to do with thieves.

Recommended For You

Worsening conditions


The decision to shut down its Towson store comes in light of "worsening conditions" and the "departure of several retailers", Apple claims.

While the company doesn't explicitly describe what these "worsening conditions" are in simple terms, I'd bet a serious amount of money that they're talking about criminals who are "hunting" in or around the mall itself.

Numerous Reddit users (here and here) point out that the Towson mall is plagued by thieves and walking out of an Apple Store with an Apple-branded bag can be problematic at times.

Hence, Apple wouldn't want to be operating in such conditions.

Why is Apple closing the Towson store?
3 Votes

More Apple Stores closed?


The aforementioned report says that Apple might put the kibosh on their stores located in Trumbull Mall in Connecticut and in the North ⁠County ​Mall in California, but nothing is official right now.

Why unionize?


After threatening to strike, the Towson Apple Store workers got what they wanted in mid-2024.

The three-year contract (it was meant to last until mid-2027) introduced more structured scheduling, aiming to give both full-time and part-time staff better predictability and protection in their work hours.

Pay was also a major focus, with average raises of around 10% spread across the duration of the deal, along with higher starting wages for most roles.

Beyond that, the agreement placed limits on how much the company could rely on external contractors, while also introducing severance protections to offer workers more security if things go south.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Google owes Android users $135 million, and you can now claim your cut
Google owes Android users $135 million, and you can now claim your cut
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Verizon beats back T-Mobile challenge over promotion of its $25/line per month deal
Verizon beats back T-Mobile challenge over promotion of its $25/line per month deal
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Latest News
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in