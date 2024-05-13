Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)

Back in June 2022, the Apple Store in Towson Town Center (a Maryland shopping mall) became the first Cupertino retail store to unionize. Fast-forward to the present: the same Maryland Apple Store workers now have voted to authorize a strike.

The Baltimore suburb's Apple workers are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (AIM). The strike announcement was made by AIM in a statement, as Reuters reports.

Despite the decision, the date for the work stoppage is yet to be determined.

"The issues at the forefront of this action include concerns over work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling practices disrupting personal lives, and wages failing to align with the area's cost of living", IAM said in the statement.

"We will engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith," an Apple spokeswoman said.

However, in a contrasting development, employees at Apple's Short Hills, New Jersey store voted against unionizing this past weekend. The defeat was attributed by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) to alleged illegal union-busting actions by Apple, as the company faced complaints filed with the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) concerning its conduct at the New Jersey location and others.

On one hand, unionizing can provide workers with collective bargaining power, improved workplace conditions, and increased job security. On the other hand, it may lead to tensions between management and labor, potential disruptions to business operations, and increased costs for the company.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
