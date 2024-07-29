Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Today is a historic day for Apple Store workers

By
0comments
Unionized Apple Store workers make history with a deal with the tech giant
In June 2022, the Apple Store at Towson Town Center in Maryland made history as the first Apple retail location to unionize. Now, after the union had planned a strike earlier this year, the employees have secured a “historic” union contract with Apple.

Apple Store workers in Maryland land a union deal with Apple


The new union contract with Apple brings a host of new benefits for the workers. On top of the gains they have already secured, this deal paves the way for negotiating future perks as well. The agreement, set to last for three years, includes key changes such as:

  • Enhanced scheduling with new protections for both full-time and part-time employees.
  • Average raises of 10% throughout the contract's duration plus higher starting wages for 80% of job roles.
  • Restrictions on the use of contracted workers and a severance package for added protection.
  • A transparent and fair disciplinary process with built-in protections and accountability.

The union representing the 85 employees at the store is the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, or IAM CORE for short.

By reaching a tentative agreement with Apple, we are giving our members a voice in their futures and a strong first step toward further gains. Together, we can build on this success in store after store and grow the power IAM CORE has started here in Maryland.
– IAM CORE Negotiating Committee, July 2024

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is one of North America's largest and most diverse industrial trade unions, with around 600,000 active and retired members across various industries, including aerospace, defense, airlines, railroads, transit, healthcare, and automotive.

This successful negotiation could spark a sense of momentum and unity among Apple retail workers, possibly encouraging more to organize and push for better working conditions. But, as always, we will have to wait and see how things unfold.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless