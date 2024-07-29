Today is a historic day for Apple Store workers
In June 2022, the Apple Store at Towson Town Center in Maryland made history as the first Apple retail location to unionize. Now, after the union had planned a strike earlier this year, the employees have secured a “historic” union contract with Apple.
The new union contract with Apple brings a host of new benefits for the workers. On top of the gains they have already secured, this deal paves the way for negotiating future perks as well. The agreement, set to last for three years, includes key changes such as:
The union representing the 85 employees at the store is the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, or IAM CORE for short.
This successful negotiation could spark a sense of momentum and unity among Apple retail workers, possibly encouraging more to organize and push for better working conditions. But, as always, we will have to wait and see how things unfold.
Apple Store workers in Maryland land a union deal with Apple
- Enhanced scheduling with new protections for both full-time and part-time employees.
- Average raises of 10% throughout the contract's duration plus higher starting wages for 80% of job roles.
- Restrictions on the use of contracted workers and a severance package for added protection.
- A transparent and fair disciplinary process with built-in protections and accountability.
By reaching a tentative agreement with Apple, we are giving our members a voice in their futures and a strong first step toward further gains. Together, we can build on this success in store after store and grow the power IAM CORE has started here in Maryland.
– IAM CORE Negotiating Committee, July 2024
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is one of North America's largest and most diverse industrial trade unions, with around 600,000 active and retired members across various industries, including aerospace, defense, airlines, railroads, transit, healthcare, and automotive.
