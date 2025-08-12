Is Apple cheating you in the App Store? Elon Musk says yes, and he’s ready to take it to court now
Musk claims Apple’s ranking system is broken, and the fight could change how you find apps.
Musk claims Apple is “manipulating” its App Store rankings to give rival AI apps an unfair boost and says his company, xAI, is ready to take immediate legal action over it.
In a series of posts on his platform X, he accused Apple of “playing politics” by leaving both X and Grok off the App Store’s recommended app list – and insists a lawsuit is now unavoidable.
Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either or Grok in your “Must Have” section when is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2025
Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know. https://t.co/3wenLZGtwG
Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025
xAI will take immediate legal action.
And OpenAI CEO Sam Altman even responded to Musk’s latest jabs by digging up a 2023 Platformer report claiming Musk had a special system built to make sure everyone saw his tweets.
This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like. https://t.co/HlgzO4c2iC— Sam Altman (@sama) August 12, 2025
This isn’t exactly Musk’s first run-in with Apple or OpenAI. He co-founded OpenAI back in the day but later became one of its loudest critics, hitting them with lawsuits and even tossing out a massive $97.4 billion buyout offer – which the company unanimously rejected.
The drama really kicked up again after Apple partnered with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iPhones as part of Apple Intelligence. Musk’s response? Threatening to ban Apple devices from all his companies if OpenAI’s tech got baked directly into Apple’s operating systems.
So yeah… between App Store rankings, lawsuits, and old grudges, the AI turf war just got a little messier.
