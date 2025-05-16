Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple

Even with the recent win, the App Store still isn't letting the game return.

By
Apple Apps Games
Two smartphones display the Epic Games Store app.
The Apple vs Epic saga just got messier – again. Last month, Epic Games finally scored a win in its years-long legal battle with Apple, when a US court ruled that Apple can't stop apps from including external payment links.

That decision led Epic to resubmit Fortnite to the US App Store. But now, Epic says Apple has blocked the game's return – again.


Fortnite is no longer available on iPhones or iPads, not even in the European Union, where it had briefly made a comeback through the Epic Games Store and AltStore PAL. Epic hasn't clarified if Apple blocked it through those stores or if the company itself pulled it, but either way, Fortnite is off the table for iOS users – for now.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has been vocal on X, even calling out Apple CEO Tim Cook over the situation. He didn't give much of an explanation, and Apple hasn't made any public comment either.


Fortnite had previously returned to iOS in the EU thanks to the Digital Markets Act, which forced Apple to allow third-party app stores. But the US side of the story is where things really heated up.
 
After the recent court ruling in Epic's favor, the company used its EU developer account to resubmit Fortnite to the US App Store, since its original US developer account had been terminated back in 2020 for violating Apple's in-app payment rules.

Sweeney said earlier this week that Epic pulled its original submission and sent in a new one with an update that was supposed to go live today. According to him, every platform needs to update simultaneously.
 
Meanwhile, he's also been calling out the App Store for letting Fortnite clones in while blocking the actual game, saying Apple's review process is being "weaponized by senior management."


As you can see, the Apple vs Epic saga is far from over – honestly, at this point, this back-and-forth feels like it needs its own limited series.
Tsveta Ermenkova
