Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple





Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it. — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 16, 2025



Fortnite is no longer available on iPhones or iPads, not even in the European Union, where it had briefly made a comeback through the Epic Games Store and AltStore PAL. Epic hasn't clarified if Apple blocked it through those stores or if the company itself pulled it, but either way, Fortnite is off the table for iOS users – for now.



Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has been vocal on X, even calling out Apple CEO Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has been vocal on X, even calling out Apple CEO Tim Cook over the situation. He didn't give much of an explanation, and Apple hasn't made any public comment either.

Hi Tim. How about if you let our mutual customers access Fortnite? Just a thought. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 15, 2025





After the recent court ruling in Epic's favor, the company used its EU developer account to resubmit Fortnite to the US App Store, since its After the recent court ruling in Epic's favor, the company used its EU developer account to resubmit Fortnite to the US App Store, since its original US developer account had been terminated back in 2020 for violating Apple's in-app payment rules.



Sweeney said earlier this week that Epic pulled its original submission and sent in a new one with an update that was supposed to go live today. According to him, every platform needs to update simultaneously.



Meanwhile, he's also been calling out the App Store for letting Fortnite clones in while blocking the actual game, saying Apple's review process is being "weaponized by senior management."





Apple’s App Review team should be free to review all submitted apps promptly and accept or reject according to the plain language of their guidelines. App Review shouldn’t be weaponized by senior management as a tool to delay or obstruct competition, due process, or free speech. https://t.co/VauHwntRNR — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 16, 2025



As you can see, the Apple vs Epic saga is far from over – honestly, at this point, this back-and-forth feels like it needs its own limited series.