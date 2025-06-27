Epic Games CEO furious after Apple's latest EU App Store move, calls it "blatantly unlawful"

Recommended Stories

Personally, I don't see an easy way out of it. Some regulators wave their finger at Apple and threats are made, Apple says it'll see what it can do, then takes action, but in its own style, often repackaging and renaming the same thing they used to push previously. X users are joking that Apple might keep behaving the same way, just calling it with new names, like "Platform Participation Surcharge, "Digital Infrastructure Tariff", or "Mandatory Mutual Prosperity Fee".