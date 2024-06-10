Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Elon Musk threatens Apple ban in his companies over ChatGPT / OpenAI integration in iOS 18

By
0comments
Elon Musk threatens Apple ban in his companies over ChatGPT / OpenAI integration in iOS 18
Apple's latest operating system, iOS 18, introduces a range of new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These include Apple Intelligence, a set of AI tools designed to improve user experience, and integration with ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular AI chatbot. Users can now opt to use ChatGPT for tasks like image generation, writing assistance, and even redirecting Siri requests.

However, this AI-powered integration has not been met with universal applause. Elon Musk, the outspoken CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, has voiced his concerns, labeling the OpenAI integration as a "security violation." This has led to a threat to ban Apple devices from his companies, citing the potential risks associated with the data sharing inherent in AI technologies. He has even gone so far as to suggest that visitors to his companies might be required to store their Apple devices in Faraday cages to prevent any unauthorized data transmission.

Elon Musk threatens Apple ban in his companies over ChatGPT / OpenAI integration in iOS 18
Elon Musk, CEO of X, Space X, and Tesla, does not approve of Apple's integration of OpenAI's technology at the OS level | Credit: Elon Musk on X

He then proceeded to criticize Apple's choice of going with OpenAI for Apple Intelligence and expressed his disappointment at Apple not having developed their own AI. Furthermore, he expressed doubts at Apple's ability to protect its users' security and privacy from OpenAI.

Elon Musk threatens Apple ban in his companies over ChatGPT / OpenAI integration in iOS 18

Musk's strong reaction could be attributed, in part, to his role as the head of xAI, a direct competitor to OpenAI. This competitive landscape adds another layer of complexity to the situation, raising questions about potential biases and conflicts of interest.

Despite these concerns, it's important to note that Apple has designed the ChatGPT integration with user choice in mind. Users are not forced to use these features and must explicitly grant permission for their activation. Additionally, the functionality mirrors that of the standalone ChatGPT app, offering similar features but with enhanced convenience within the iOS ecosystem.

Apple has also indicated that this is just the beginning of its AI journey, with plans to incorporate other third-party AI providers in the future. This could lead to a more diverse and dynamic AI experience for iOS users. For enterprise users, Apple's emphasis on privacy and security suggests that standard device management controls will likely offer the ability to restrict ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence features. This would address potential concerns related to data security and compliance in professional settings.

It is unclear if Musk is fully aware of what the AI integration in Apple Intelligence entails and whether he understands the technical implications when it comes to security and ethics. However, while this debate continues, it's not surprising that reactions such as these will continue and that Apple's handling of this data will be looked at under a microscope.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless