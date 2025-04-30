Judge says Apple and one of its executives lied during Epic Games trial in 2021

Remember Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers? She was the judge who made the ruling in Apple's 2021 legal battle against Epic Games that resulted from Apple's decision to boot Epic and its popular Fortnite game from the App Store. Apple said that Epic included a link inside the App Store version of Fortnite that would allow users to buy in-app items for the game directly from Epic. This prevented Apple from taking the 30% cut it would usually take from the cost of paid apps and in-app purchases.









In a short but sweet response, Apple said, "We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court's order and we will appeal."

Wednesday, Rogers ruled that Apple was in contempt and accused the tech giant of trying to violate the rulings she made in the 2021 case. The judge explained that after her decision in 2021, purchases made off-app by iPhone users would be expected not to have any commission or cut for Apple. But all Apple did in 2024 was reduce the cut it would receive from 30% to 27%.





The judge also said that Apple never presented documentation about a meeting held in June 2023 that Apple CEO Tim Cook attended. Apple never told the court about this meeting until this year by hiding it from the court, according to Judge Gonzales Rogers. The judge ordered Apple to immediately stop charging commissions on purchases made for iPhone apps obtained through web links inside an app. As previously noted, that's exactly what Epic did with its Fortnite app that kicked off all of this drama.





Additionally, Apple will be responsible for Epic's attorney fees related to this issue. Judge Gonzalez Rogers had no sympathy for the company. "This is an injunction, not a negotiation. There are no do-overs once a party willfully disregards a court order," the judge wrote.

